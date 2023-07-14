Vanna White negotiating for more money as Wheel of Fortune hostess ‘deserves’ a pay raise

Veteran tile-turner Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune contract is set to expire soon, and the game show hostess is demanding that Sony pay up.

Vanna has been bringing her dazzling smile, clapping for Wheel of Fortune contestants, and serving as host Pat Sajak’s loyal sidekick for an impressive 41 years on Wheel of Fortune.

With the news that Pat is retiring next year following Wheel of Fortune’s 41st season, there has been gossip that Vanna is looking for a pay increase — and a hefty one at that.

Vanna, who reportedly earns $3 million per year on Wheel of Fortune, is looking to cash in. Pat earns a colossal salary as the host of Wheel of Fortune, raking in $15 million per year.

According to reports, Vanna has lawyered up and is demanding that she receive at least half of Pat’s salary, which would mean the blonde beauty is looking to bring in an extra $4.5 million per year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A source close to Vanna says she “deserves more money” and that Sony “needs to do the right thing.”

Vanna White wants a pay raise as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune

“If they were to replace her, it wouldn’t look good, and fans would be furious,” the insider added.

Another piece of the puzzle is Sony hiring Ryan Seacrest as Pat’s replacement. Beginning in 2024, the American Idol host will be assuming Pat’s role as host of Wheel of Fortune.

Word on the street is that Vanna wasn’t happy about Ryan’s hiring, reportedly feeling “disrespected” about the ordeal — and many longtime Wheel of Fortune viewers have expressed their disappointment as well.

“Ryan’s hiring has already received backlash,” the source continued, adding, “They don’t want any Vanna drama, too.”

An insider spoke with The Daily Mail and revealed that Vanna was “disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement.”

Is Vanna’s hosting job in jeopardy?

Amid all of the chatter, another rumor circulated online involving the future of Wheel of Fortune, specifically Vanna’s hostess position. Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky recently announced a secret project that she’ll soon be sharing with her fans, and it got them talking.

Aubrey teased that she’s been “building her business from the ground up” in an Instagram post shared earlier this week, prompting some Wheel of Fortune viewers to speculate that perhaps she’ll be taking over Vanna’s job.

Vanna has served as the hostess on Wheel of Fortune since 1982, a year after Pat Sajak was named the host of the show. In her 41 years on weeknight TV, Vanna has earned herself a legion of fans who remain loyal to the beloved game show hostess.

With her contract set to expire in 2024, Vanna certainly has a lot to consider, whether that means continuing to rally for equal pay or joining Pat in retirement.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.