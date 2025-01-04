Vanna White gave Ryan Seacrest a unique gift after he hinted he needed it

Vanna White showed Ryan Seacrest her thoughtful side over the holidays.

The duo has formed a close relationship since working together on Wheel of Fortune.

With a recent gift she brought to Sony Pictures Studios, Vanna proved to her co-worker that she pays attention to what he says and picks up on his hints.

As Ryan recently shared with PEOPLE, Vanna gifted him with an item that may seem unusual but one that was practical and something Ryan actually requested.

During his chat with the publication – ahead of hosting his 20th Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve – Ryan gushed over his co-host.

“She’s so super generous and sweet and kind,” Ryan shared.

Vanna bought Ryan teeth-whitening strips

“She even brought me — because I was saying, I drink very strong black coffee and my teeth, sometimes you can see it — she brought me white strips,” Ryan divulged.

“She brought me white strips,” Ryan reiterated. “She went to the store the next day. She brought me white strips.”

“She is an institution, an icon. She’s amazing,” Ryan continued. “She’s everything you think Vanna White will be when you meet her!”

Ryan and Vanna are work besties

Although Ryan and Vanna have only been working together for several months, they have since become fast friends.

Since their Season 42 debut, Vanna and Ryan have appeared in numerous Reels together on Instagram, showing off their professional camaraderie.

Their on-air chemistry is obvious from their lighthearted videos, but they’ve also shared some off-camera moments together.

Further showcasing their amiability away from the Wheel of Fortune set, Ryan and Vanna shared a meal together.

In July 2024, as Monsters and Critics reported, Vanna uploaded a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying one of their favorite meals, chicken and dumplings.

In the caption of the photo, Vanna wrote, “Friends on and off camera.”

To support Vanna’s statement, Ryan commented on the Instagram post, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites!”

Ryan considers himself lucky to work with Vanna

Ryan made it clear off the bat that he and Vanna were getting along despite rumors to the contrary.

During his first night as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan paid tribute to Vanna, referring to her as his “good” friend.

He told his studio audience and Wheel of Fortune viewers at home, “Welcome to Wheel of Fortune. I am your host, Ryan Seacrest.”

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and, of course, my good friend, Vanna White,” Ryan added.