Vanna White comes up short in Wheel of Fortune deal: ‘It’s gonna get ugly’

Things are about to get “ugly” as Vanna White ramps up her efforts to negotiate a deal with Wheel of Fortune executives.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna is looking to get a pay raise after 41 years as Wheel of Fortune’s hostess.

However, Sony Pictures Television, the owner of Wheel of Fortune, has reportedly nixed Vanna’s demands.

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, Vanna was able to hammer out a partial deal, however.

TMZ’s source says that Vanna’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has come to an agreement concerning Vanna’s involvement on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but not the regularly syndicated version of the weeknight show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Vanna’s contract with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has reportedly come to an end, she’s still under contract for another year as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune alongside her long-standing co-host Pat Sajak.

Due to the writers’ strike, Vanna’s negotiations are currently suspended, though.

Vanna White is embroiled in a potentially ‘ugly’ Wheel of Fortune salary negotiation

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Vanna was vying to snatch half of Pat’s salary. It’s speculated that Pat rakes in an astounding $15 million while Vanna has earned a fifth of his income.

Vanna earns $3 million for her hosting duties, compared to Pat’s $15 million, not being given a raise in the last 18 years.

Apparently, Sony doesn’t want to pay up because they ended up paying Pat too much money in the first place, which would mean they’d be overpaying Vanna as well.

Vanna’s camp isn’t too happy about the ordeal either. TMZ’s source told the outlet, “It’s gonna get ugly if they [Sony] don’t get more serious.”

Are big changes in Wheel of Fortune’s future?

Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement last month has shaken things up in the Wheel of Fortune circle. Amid Vanna’s salary negotiations, Pat’s replacement, Ryan Seacrest, was announced.

It’s been reported that Vanna felt “disrespected” about Ryan’s upcoming role as Wheel of Fortune’s host. Per The Daily Mail, Vanna was “disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement.”

By not considering Vanna as Pat’s replacement, the veteran tile-turner accused Wheel of Fortune execs of showing a “lack of respect” for her.

If Vanna were to leave her role as hostess of Wheel of Fortune, the popular game show would be in for quite a revamp. But there are likely plenty of others who would be ready and willing to fill her shoes.

In fact, rumors circulated that Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, is in the running to take over Vanna’s job.

Vanna was recently given an opportunity to speak her piece when she boarded TMZ’s Celebrity Tour Bus earlier this month. But when asked about her future with Wheel of Fortune, Vanna dodged the question — with a wave and smile, of course.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.