Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest admit hosting Wheel of Fortune is ‘hard work’

Hosting a game show might appear to be all fun and games, but Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest beg to differ.

Vanna and Ryan will join each other on stage for the first time this fall when Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune commences.

It’s a big changeup for the show after longtime host Pat Sajak retired following Season 41, and Wheel watchers have been on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how Ryan handles his new position as Pat’s successor.

Ahead of Ryan’s official debut in September, Wheel of Fortune viewers have gotten several glimpses of him hard at work at Sony Pictures Studios on the Wheel of Fortune stage.

Wheel of Fortune’s latest share on Instagram offered viewers another behind-the-scenes look at Vanna and Ryan working together, and it appears they are already working in tandem like a well-oiled machine.

In the Reel, shared ahead of the weekend, Ryan and Vanna filmed a lighthearted Wheel of Fortune promo featuring Vanna acting as Ryan’s coach, preparing him for the job.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White share behind-the-scenes footage on the set of Wheel of Fortune

Ryan showed off his athleticism as he did push-ups on stage as. Vanna joined him to ask how it feels to have his name in lights.

Ryan’s name appeared on a mock Wheel of Fortune letter board, as he joked that only Vanna “has the powers” to light up the letter tiles.

Ryan pretended to pull a car with a rope, jog around the studio’s parking lot as Vanna cheered him on with a megaphone, and the co-hosts shared a snack between takes.

For the first time in her Wheel of Fortune career, Vanna got to see the confetti button backstage, and as confetti covered Vanna and Ryan onstage, he exclaimed, “Amazing!”

The accompanying caption for the Instagram Reel read, “Getting in shape for the new season💪🏼🥳 Hosting is hard work, but we’ve got this!!”

Wheel watchers are still divided about Ryan replacing Pat Sajak’s hosting job

Wheel of Fortune viewers flocked to the comments section of the post, where they expressed mixed emotions about Ryan joining Vanna for Season 42.

Some griped about Ryan filling Pat’s shoes, while others made it clear they were excited to see Ryan and Vanna work as a team.

“I won’t be watching anymore,” complained one Instagram user.

Another noted they were sorry to see Pat Sajak go but added they “can’t wait” to see Ryan in action.

“Love that Vanna is still on the show,” wrote @gofrenchy.

Another Wheel watcher grumbled, “Nope, can’t do it, can’t watch with Ryan.”

@lalehtousi disagreed, commenting that Ryan was the “best choice.”

“You do have this,” added another Wheel of Fortune fan. “You and Vanna are already a great team.”

Rumors are swirling that Vanna and Ryan don’t get along

While it appears on social media that Ryan and Vanna are happy to become co-workers, Wheel of Fortune insiders have claimed that the duo is already off to a rocky start.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna reportedly considered voiding her contract and leaving earlier than anticipated after discovering that she and Ryan had no chemistry on stage.

A source recently told Closer Weekly that “Vanna isn’t a huge fan of Ryan so far,” adding that her chemistry with Pat Sajak was “much more natural.”

“With Ryan, it feels forced, and she doesn’t want loyal viewers and her longtime fans to pick up on that,” the insider claimed.

Ryan and Vanna are chummy off-camera

Whether or not the gossip is true remains to be seen, but off-camera, Vanna, and Ryan are putting on a united front.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Vanna shared an Instagram post earlier this month, proving her and Ryan’s critics wrong.

Vanna posted a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying dinner together, and in the caption, she wrote, “Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

In response, Ryan concurred, commenting, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites 🥟!”