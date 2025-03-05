Vanna White admits she revealed a wrong letter on Wheel of Fortune: ‘I was devastated!’

Everyone makes mistakes, even Vanna White.

The 68-year-old game show icon has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years.

In those four decades, her job has evolved.

Initially, Vanna was responsible for manually turning the letters on the puzzle boards.

Then, it changed so that she only had to touch the letters with her hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But now that technology has advanced even more, Vanna only has to put her hand near the digital puzzle board to signal a letter change with a motion-activated laser.

The one part of Vanna’s job that has remained the same is that she needs to pay attention to what’s going on so that she can reveal the proper letters.

However, she admits there was an instance when she revealed a letter on the puzzle board, but it was the wrong one, resulting in a re-take.

Vanna recalls the one time she made a mistake on Wheel of Fortune

During a recent Elvis Duran Show appearance, Vanna was asked about changing from turning the letters to touching them on a screen.

Vanna joked that she asked Wheel of Fortune producers, “Is there any way you can make my job easier?”

As Vanna explained how her letter-turning job had changed, Elvis asked her, “Have you ever activated the wrong letter?”

“You know the answer is ‘yes’ in 8,000 episodes. ‘Vanna’s drinking again!'” Elvis teased.

Vanna confessed, “One time I did, and that was when I was physically turning them. The puzzle was either ‘Doctor Spock’ or ‘Mister Spock’ — it was an ‘M’ or a ‘D’ — and I turned the wrong one!”

“I was devastated!” Vanna admitted.

Vanna had to re-do the scene since she revealed a letter, which is something, as she put it, “you can’t do.”

Vanna reveals a recent reunion with Pat Sajak

Earlier in her podcast episode, Vanna talked about the adjustment period after her longtime colleague, Pat Sajak, retired.

As Vanna explained, she wasn’t the only one who had to adjust to Pat’s absence. Wheel of Fortune fans who had watched the show for 41 years had to get used to the change, too.

While she was at it, Vanna mentioned that she saw Pat a couple of weeks ago, and he “looks great” and is “very happy” as a retiree.

Amid the transition, Vanna said her new co-worker and Pat’s successor, host Ryan Seacrest, is “doing a great job.”

Vanna also shared that Ryan clarified that he wasn’t trying to replace Pat.

“[Ryan] said, ‘Look, no one could ever replace Pat Sajak,” Vanna told her listeners. “I’m just here to fill in.'”