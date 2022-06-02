YouTube star Chrissy Chambers became a victim of revenge porn by ex-boyfriend: ID investigates

Chrissy Chambers (R), pictured here with her partner Bri Kam, was a victim of revenge porn. Pic credit: @BriaAndChrissy/YouTube

Devil in the Web on ID is examining the case of YouTube star Chrissy Chambers who was subjected to a campaign of revenge porn by her ex-boyfriend. The Atlanta-based YouTuber eventually won a landmark civil case in England against her British ex.

Chambers and her partner, Bria Kam, are best known for their YouTube channels BriaAndChrissy and Lesbian Love which have millions of subscribers and focus on comedy sketches, songs, and vlogs that are primarily directed at the lesbian community.

However, years before Chambers realized she was gay, she was 18 years old, had just moved to Atlanta, and was dating an older British guy who was 24. (A court has since ruled that the boyfriend must remain unnamed).

Chambers has described her former boyfriend as jealous, controlling, and obsessive. The relationship didn’t work out, and it was decided that they should take a break. In September 2009, they spent one last drunken night together before he left for the UK.

Unknown to Chambers, her ex-boyfriend secretly filmed himself having sex with her that night. She was heavily under the influence of alcohol and had no recollection of them having sex; she did not give consent.

A few years later, Chambers learned that her ex had put the video on a free porn site. In fact, between 2011 and 2012, he uploaded multiple videos to multiple sites. The videos showed her face, but his face was never visible, and the sicko included her full name in the captions.

Chrissy Chambers sued her ex-boyfriend in a British civil court

Chambers then embarked on a years-long legal battle with her ex and the English legal system. The videos were uploaded in England, meaning all legal proceedings had to occur within the English legal system. Posting sexual images without consent online has been illegal in England since 2015, but the videos were uploaded in 2011, meaning criminal charges could not be filed.

But in March 2016, she brought a civil case against her ex, accusing him of breach of confidence, misuse of private information, and harassment. In January 2018, she won that case. The ex-boyfriend admitted that he had uploaded the videos, Chambers was awarded damages, and she won the right to the copyright of the videos.

At the time, Chambers announced her victory and her engagement to Bria Kam outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

