Wrongful convictions of Malcolm Scott and Corey Atchison featured on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Malcolm Scott and Corey Atchison spent over 20 years in prison after they were wrongfully convicted of murder. Pic credit: stock image

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is featuring the wrongful conviction cases of two brothers, Malcolm Scott and Corey Atchison.

On Sept. 10, 1994, 19-year-old Karen Summers was at a house party on East 29th Street North in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when she was shot in the back by a person shooting from a passing vehicle.

Two other teens were shot.

That same vehicle, a maroon Ford Taurus, was seen parked outside the home of Michael Wilson, a member of the Bloods gang.

Police officials stated that Wilson rented the car three days before the shooting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As officers were talking to Wilson, they noticed he was hiding something under his shirt—it was a.380-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Two brothers received the same sentence in two separate murder cases

Wilson told the police that no one had driven the vehicle or used the gun, and based on that statement, he was taken into custody.

Ballistics testing proved that the gun in his possession was the same gun that killed Summers.

They also arrested Scott and De’Marchoe Carpenter, both 17 at the time, when police believed they were involved in the shooting.

When Wilson said he only held the gun and provided Scott and Carpenter with ammunition, he was charged with being an accessory to the crime.

In 1995, Wilson pleaded guilty, and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Scott and Carpenter said they were innocent, but when the victim and a witness placed them inside the vehicle during the shooting, they were convicted of first-degree murder on Nov. 9, 1995.

They both received a life sentence plus an additional 170 years.

Three years prior, Wilson’s brother, Atchison, was accused of killing 29-year-old James Lane in a drive-by shooting.

When an eyewitness identified Atchison as the shooter, he was convicted of murder.

A judge later sentenced Atchison to life in prison.

Recantations led to Malcolm Scott and Corey Atchison’s exonerations

In July 2007, the witness admitted to a private attorney that the police threatened to arrest him if he didn’t testify against Scott and Carpenter.

In January 2014, Wilson confessed on video to killing Summers. He said, “I wasn’t trying to shoot Karen Summers.”

“I was just, she was one of those type of things you know, and she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

In 2016, Scott and Carpenter were released from prison after their murder conviction was overturned.

They spent over 20 years in prison.

Atchison’s murder conviction was also dismissed in 2019 when a judge said there was a “fundamental miscarriage of justice” in his case.

He was also released after serving 28 years in prison.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.