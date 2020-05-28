Who murdered student Faith Hedgepeth? Investigation Discovery examine the brutal killing

This week Investigation Discovery looks at the mystery of what happened to student, Faith Hedgepath, who was found beaten to death in her University of North Carolina off-campus apartment in Chapel Hill, NC.

Although there are firm suspects in the case and that the police believe Faith knew her victim, her death remains a mystery today.

On September 6, 2012, Hedgepeth and her roommate, Karena Rosario, went out to a Chapel Hill nightclub. The pair went back to their apartment at about 3.00 am. However, approximately an hour and a half later, Rosario left the residence with her boyfriend, who had come to pick her up.

When she returned the next morning, she found a violent and bloody scene. Faith had been sexually assaulted and bludgeoned to death. There was blood splattered all over the apartment walls.

Faith had cuts and bruises on her arms and legs and blood under her fingernails. She had died from a blow to the head, which was administered by an empty rum bottle. Tissue fragments and male DNA was found on the bottle.

A profane note was found near her body, written on a fast-food wrapper it read, “I’m not stupid b***h jealous.”

Chief suspect was an ex-boyfriend of Faith’s roommate

Police had several suspects in mind, but their suspicions immediately fell on Rosario’s ex-boyfriend, Eriq Takoy Jones, who had threatened to kill Faith if he did not get back to together with Rosario.

A few hours before Faith died, Jones had messaged a friend on Twitter, asking them to forgive him for what he was about to do.

Three days after the murder, he also replaced his Facebook cover photo with the following message: “Dear Lord, Forgive me for all of my sins and the sins I may commit today. Protect me from the girls who don’t deserve me and the ones who wish me dead today.”

However, Jones readily agreed to a DNA test, which was found not to match the killers. The police proceeded to take the DNA from hundreds of people who had been in contact with Faith, but none were a match.

In 2016 the police released a composite picture of what they think the killer might have looked like based on the phenotype in his DNA profile.

The Chapel Hill police say they remain dedicated to finding Faith’s killer.

