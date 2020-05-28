What happened to Stephanie Crane? ID examines the case

Stephanie Crane was just 9-years-old when she vanished after finishing bowling with friends in the quiet community of Challis Lanes, Idaho. She disappeared without a trace at about 6 pm on October 11, 1993, and she has not been seen since then.

Her mother reported her missing later that evening, which prompted an extensive search for the child, which involved about 300 searchers, including two planes, FBI, Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game, a team of tracking dogs, a boat crew that checked the river for approximately 50-miles.

Unfortunately, all to no avail, as Stephanie still has not been found. Her case has been the subject of numerous true-crime TV shows, but despite this, no progress has been made in her investigation.

Some of the investigation focused on members of Stephanie’s own family, including a great uncle, who later turned out to have a solid alibi.

Another suspect was Keith Glenn ‘Mark’ Hescock, a hunter who lived in the Idaho Falls area and has also been implicated in the disappearance of 20-year-old Amber Hoopes, who vanished in 2001.

Hescock kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from outside her home in June 2002, she was chained to a bed in his house, but she managed to escape after he left for work.

The chief suspect shot himself

When police attempted to apprehend the kidnapper, he led them on a 40-mile, high-speed chase, which ended at a dead-end road in the mountains. Hescock wounded a police officer and killed a police dog in a shootout before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators learned that in 1993 Hescock had been in the Challis Lanes hunting, but he died before police had the opportunity to question him about Stephanie’s disappearance.

Police released an aged progressed photo of Stephanie 25-years she vanished.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for Stephanie’s disappearance.

