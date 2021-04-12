Unsolved murders of Abby Williams and Libby German by the Delphi killer examined on People Magazine Investigates

Libby German and Abby Williams were murdered near Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017. Pic credit: Family photos and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

People Magazine Investigates is joining in the hunt for the Delphi Killer, a mysterious and terrifying murderer who killed teenage girls Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near the rural town of Delphi, Indiana, in 2017.

On February 13, 2017, Abby,13, and Libby, 14, were walking along the Delphi Historic Trails when they failed to return to the pre-arranged pick-up point.

An extensive and determined search, tragically, uncovered their bodies near the abandoned railroad bridge Monon High Bridge.

The police recovered a massive piece of evidence; Libby’s cellphone was found with a snapshot of her suspected killer and even a recording of a voice that can be heard saying, “guys… down the hill.”

Investigators believe that the fourteen-year-old Libby, who, according to her grandmother, had hoped to be an FBI Agent when she grew up, managed to attain this evidence just before she was killed.

Unfortunately, four years have passed, and the killer remains at large.

The case has garnered a huge amount of publicity and has already been the subject of ID’s In Pursuit With John Walsh. But despite this and the efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Indiana State Police, the murder remains a mystery.

The police have provided the following sketch of the suspected killer.

Police released this sketch of the murder suspect. Pic credit: Investigation Discovery



Investigators refuse to give up search for Delphi Killer

Investigators remain as determined as ever to catch the killer; on the fourth anniversary of the murders this year, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said: “It has been four years, but for us, it seems like it was just yesterday when we started this thing.”

Leazenby added: “We still have the up and down days is the best way to put it. My term ends in 2022 – would love nothing more than to see someone convicted of this crime before I am out of office.”

Details of how the girls were murdered have been kept tight-lipped. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, investigators felt it was appropriate to withhold certain key details to maintain the integrity of the case.

Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police told the IndyStar in 2020: “When we have the person we want, we want to know what they know about the case. That’s why we’ve held back on the information that we’ve given out.”

People Magazine Investigates airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.