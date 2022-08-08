Triple murderer Dustin Duthie examined on Evil Lives Here

Evil Lives Here is investigating the shocking crimes of Dustin Duthie, who murdered his girlfriend, Taylor Toller, before killing his mother, Shawn Boshuk, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, a few days later.

These shocking murders took place in Calgary, Canada, in July 2018.

Taylor Toller had been dating Duthie for five years when he decided to slit her throat for no apparent reason. Toller, 24, was last seen alive at 4 a.m. on July 26, on surveillance footage outside her apartment. Her killer boyfriend was spotted leaving alone about an hour later.

Dustin Duthie was convicted of a triple murder. Pic credit: Calgary Police Service

Toller was discovered a few days later, on July 31; when the cops found her, she was “tucked into her bed as if she was asleep.”

On the same day that her body was discovered, Duthie murdered his mother Boshuk and stepdad Pennylegion in their suburban home.

Duthie stabbed his mother six times and then covered her in a plastic sheet. CBC News reported that Pennylegion encountered the killer cleaning Boshuk’s blood off a knife and was then stabbed up to eight times.

Killer Dustin Duthie pleaded guilty to the three murders

The killer later pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Alan Pennylegion and the second-degree murders of Taylor Toller and Shawn Boshuk.

The crime carried an automatic life with the possibility of parole after 25 years; however, due to the violent nature of the murders, the judge agreed with a recommendation to ensure Duthie spent a minimum of 35 years in prison before being considered for parole.

Duthie did appear to show genuine remorse for his actions and apologized to the victims’ families while in court.

The murderer’s stepbrother, Adam Pennylegion, told the media that he was happy with the sentence. He explained, “it does put me in a happier place knowing that the person who did such a heinous thing is behind bars for the rest of his life.”

