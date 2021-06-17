Female murderers Ciera Harp, Linda Ricchio, and Loretta Burroughs investigated on Deadly Women

Ciera Harp (L) and Loretta Burroughs were both convicted of killing their partners. Pic credit: Georgia Dept. of Corrections and NJ Dept. of Corrections

Deadly Women is investigating another three cases of women who turned to murder. This time it’s Atlanta, Georgia, woman Ciera Harp, who killed Rahim Grant, and Linda Ricchio, who murdered ex-boyfriend Ronald Ruse in Carlsbad, California.

The third case is Loretta Doyle Burroughs, who told family and friends that her husband, Daniel Burroughs, had run off from their New Jersey home with another woman when she had, in fact, murdered him.

Murder of Rahim Grant by Ciera Harp

On December 29, 2017, Ciera Harp opened fire on the father of her child, Rahim Grant, killing him. The murder was actually recorded on Grant’s cellphone.

Once the cops got their hands on the footage, they found the recording showed Harp repeatedly firing at Grant as he begged for water and asked to hug his daughter.

Harp’s mother, Adrienne Thurmond, told the court that her daughter was a manipulative liar and asked the court to sterilize Harp and sentence her to life without parole. Other family members said Harp had grown up in a toxic environment and had been abused from an early age.

Harp was sentenced to 125 years in prison.

Murder of Ronald Ruse by Linda Ricchio

In December 1987, Linda Ricchio was dubbed the Fatal Attraction Killer after she gunned down her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Ruse, outside his apartment in Carlsbad, California.

The pair had dated for six years, but after they split, Ricchio seemed unable to move on from the relationship, embarking on a campaign of harassment of Ruse and his new partner.

At her trial, Ricchio admitted to shooting her former boyfriend but claimed she had been attempting to commit suicide in front of him when he lunged at her, causing the gun to go off. However, the jury didn’t believe her version of events and found her guilty of first-degree murder.

Ricchio was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term of 27 years to life.

Murder of Daniel Burroughs by Loretta Doyle Burroughs

Daniel and Loretta Burroughs were living together in Mays Landing near Atlantic City, NJ., in September 2007, when Loretta murdered her husband. She then dismembered Daniel and hid his remains in various plastic containers.

Burroughs told family and friends that Daniel had run off with another woman, and she applied for a divorce a few months later. She sold off all Daniel’s belongings and moved to Ventnor City, taking her husband’s remains with her.

In 2013, the police decided to take another look at the disappearance of Daniel Burroughs, which led to a search of Loretta’s Ventnor home. The cops were shocked to discover Daniel’s dismembered remains in the plastic containers in a closet.

Loretta Burroughs was charged with murder and will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

