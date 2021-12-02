The ringleader behind the Hustle Mart murders was Antwan Anthony: See No Evil investigates

Antwan Anthony was sentenced to death for triple murder. Pic credit: NC Dept. of Corrections

See No Evil is investigating a triple murder at the Hustle Mart convenience store in Farmville, North Carolina. The three murders were perpetrated by Antwan Anthony, who was recorded on surveillance camera shooting the three store employees execution-style.

On April 1, 2012, four armed men, including Anthony, entered the store to perform a robbery, but by the time they had left, Anthony had killed 24-year-old Gaber Alawi, 26-year-old Nabil Nasser Saeed Al’mogannahi, and 16-year-old Mokbel “Sam” Mohamed Almujanahi.

The three other criminals were Willie Whitehead, Xavier Shamble, and Raekwon Blount, who was only 14 at the time. When they were all arrested, the Pitt County cops concluded that Anthony was the triggerman and the ringleader behind the operation.

Two of the suspects testified against Anthony, claiming that they were young and had no idea that he would shoot the three victims.

At Anthony’s trial, there was little doubt that he was the killer, but the jury were asked to determine if his actions were premeditated or not. The prosecutors argued that the killer had staked out the store beforehand, and according to his partners in crime, he treated the robbery and murders as though they were some big adventure.

Antwan Anthony was sentenced to death

Ultimately, Anthony was charged and convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree felony murder, and three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. And he was sentenced to death.

Anthony and Willie Whitehead were also subsequently charged with the murder of a couple in neighboring Edgecombe County, which happened before the store murders. Whitehead was also put on trial, and when a jury found him guilty, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Xavier Shamble pleaded guilty to his role in the Hustle Mart murders and was sentenced to between 13 and 18 years in prison. And Raekwon Blount also pleaded guilty and received 9 to 12 years behind bars.

