The Missing on ID is searching for Joanna and Shariece Clark and Akia Eggleston from Baltimore

The Missing is traveling to Baltimore, Md., to investigate two separate cases of three individuals from the same Cherry Hill area of the city who all disappeared in 2017.

The first case involves mother and daughter, Joanna and Shariece Clark, who vanished on the same day but at different times, and for no apparent reason.

The second case involves the heavily pregnant Akia Eggleston, who was last seen on her way to a baby shower in the city center.

The disappearance of Joanna and Shariece Clark

On February 4, 2017, 33-year-old Joanna and her daughter, 15-year-old Shariece, both disappeared without a trace leading their family and the Baltimore police very concerned about their welfare.

Shariece had been babysitting her six younger siblings at their home in the Cherry Hill area of the city, but she was thought to be finished with those duties by mid-afternoon. Her last known communication with anybody was approximately at 2:30 pm.

Later that night, Joanna was thought to be out spending time with friends. The police know that she called a friend sometime between 11 and midnight to say she was almost home. It’s unknown if she ever made it home.

The family of Joanna has said she would never have voluntarily abandoned her children.

There is one possible suspect; friends and family members believe that Joanna’s ex-boyfriend and father of the six younger children, Dennis “Demo” Queen, may be responsible for their disappearance. The pair had had a lengthy but volatile relationship, and Joanna had obtained a restraining order against him.

However, no arrests have been made, and the case remains open.

Shariece is described as 5’4” tall and weighed approximately 130 pounds at the time of disappearance. She has black hair and brown eyes. Joanna Clark is described as 5’3” tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The disappearance of Akia Shawnta Eggleston

Just three months later, on May 3, 2017, 22-year-old Akia Eggleston, who also lived in the Cherry Hill area of the city, also vanished without a trace. The eight-month pregnant Akia was last seen in the central Inner Harbor district as she, supposedly, made her way to a baby shower.

She was last spotted by a surveillance camera withdrawing money from a bank. It’s unknown what the money was meant for.

The Baltimore police have interviewed approximately 100 people, including the alleged father of Akia’s baby. However, no breakthrough has come, and the case remains unsolved.

Akia is 4’11” and weighed approximately 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of cherries on her left shoulder blade. There is a reward of $25,000 for any information regarding her whereabouts.

