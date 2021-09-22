The Challenge 37: Cast member calls out lie and ‘OG snake’ after seeing episode sneak peek

The Challenge rookie Emy Alupei in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ seventh episode on the way, at least one cast member quickly reacted to footage of a conversation they had no clue about until now.

The latest sneak peek reveals a rookie trying to get in with the veteran alliance, leaving a castmate shocked by what’s shown in the footage.

They even go so far as to call out a vet as an “OG snake” ahead of the episode’s arrival on MTV, meaning some heated reactions could be on the way when the show airs.

MTV reveals sneak peek of The Challenge 37, Episode 7

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 7, is called Uncle CT, which is the affectionate term that rookie Emy Alupei gave multi-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello.

In previous episodes, the footage featured CT liking the rookie and acting as a mentor of sorts, giving her a boost of confidence when needed.

With the latest sneak peek footage, that bond now appears even stronger, as Emy may be looking to team up with the veteran Challenge competitor.

“I don’t want to leave this game before I have Uncle CT as a partner,” Emy admits when Tori Deal asks her in a room. Also in the room are Ed Eason, Kyle Christie, and CT.

The four-time Challenge champ flashes a surprised look to castmate Tori upon hearing that revelation from his rookie castmate.

Later in the footage, another conversation is shown in private as Berna talks to Emy in a room, saying, “You’re not picking Uncle CT.”

Emy assures her she won’t. That convo happened before Emy’s discussion with the vets, and they quickly realize Emy had lied to Berna.

From there, Devin asks Emy, “Do you want to be in our alliance?” and Emy agrees to it, as they have to make things official. It seemingly makes her the first rookie to align with the vets, but can she trust them?

One of the twists with the Spies, Lies & Allies season allows anyone who wins in elimination to choose to stay with their current teammate or steal a new partner of the opposite sex, except someone in The Agency.

Emy has found herself teamed up with various rookies by default, including Gabo Szabo and Hughie Maughan so far this season. After winning her first-ever elimination, Emy opted for Devin Walker as her teammate. However, Amber Borzotra stole Devin after winning in elimination, leading to Hughie and Emy’s partnership.

Castmate calls out ‘OG snake’ following footage reveal

While the preview clip shows the group discussion, someone who isn’t part of that chat is CT’s teammate heading into the episode, Berna Canbeldek.

The duo won a previous mission together, giving them the power to send one man and one woman into elimination. However, that episode featured Aneesa Ferreira’s being medically disqualified after the daily challenge, leaving CT and Berna to send in a man and no woman.

Berna is also 1-0 in eliminations, as she previously defeated Tacha Akide and chose to stay with CT as her partner.

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6, CT mentioned in a confessional that he and Berna weren’t communicating that well during the Turning Agents mission.

Meanwhile, the episodes have shown CT saying he likes Emy as a castmate, and it seems he’s taken her under his wing, similar to what he did with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley last season.

Berna dropped a comment on MTV’s The Challenge Instagram post in which she reacted to the conversation she saw take place. Based on her comment, it seems that she was told differently from CT whether or not Emy was going to choose him.

Fans reacted to Berna’s IG comment above, with some calling her out for it being a game and knowing there was a possibility of her partner being stolen. However, Berna mentioned she would have given her blessing to Emy taking CT as a teammate.

“Please before u talk or write…it’s about the lie. Not the action. I would gave her my blessings,” Berna replied to a commenter, adding, “Stop talking nonsense.”

When another commenter reminded Berna that the season’s title includes the word “Spies” in it, she reacted by saying it was hard to believe “someone close would lie to you.”

Fans will learn more about what goes down with Emy, Berna, and Uncle CT when Episode 7 arrives on Wednesday, September 22.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.