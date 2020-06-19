Teen twins Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah murdered their mother Nikki Whitehead: Bad Blood investigates

This week on Oxygen, Bad Blood looks at the case of teenage twins Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas) Whitehead, two honor students, and girl scouts, who one day fatally stabbed and beat their mother, Jarmecca (Nikki) Whitehead, to death.

On January 14, 2020, the 16-year-old twins claimed they came home to their house in Conyers, Georgia, where they lived with Nikki and her boyfriend, and discovered their mother had been stabbed and beaten with a vase, and was lying on the bathroom floor.

However, the police would subsequently learn that Tasmiyah and Jasmiyah had murdered their mother in a frenzied attack that occurred just over a week into a two-week-trail period of the three living together.

The twins had spent most of their childhood living with their great grandmother Della Frazier. Nikki had recently won custody over her two children, but when they objected, a juvenile court ordered the two-week-trial.

Frazier has told how the twins saw there mother’s attempt to control them as hypocritical. Both Frazier and Nikki had struggled to control the two teens. Frazier admitted to locking her bedroom door at night so the kids wouldn’t steal from her when they were in her custody.

On one occasion, Nikki told a friend, “I got a family that does not function good. Sometimes I’m afraid. I don’t know what my children might do to me.”

Police didn’t trust Tasmiyah and Jasmiyah

The police began questioning the twins, at first thinking that they were victims; however, they soon grew suspicious when details of their story didn’t add up. Investigators soon realized they were lying about the time they went to school.

When officers asked the twins to remove their gloves and show their arms, they noticed that the girls were covered in defensive wounds such as bitemarks and scratches. When separated, the girls told different stories as to what happened.

DNA recovered from their wounds proved that the twins had been fighting with their mother on the night she was killed. After months of pressure from the police, they both finally confessed to killing Nikki.

They were both sentenced to 30-years in prison for murder.

