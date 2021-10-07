Suspected killer Kevin Anderson and suspected rapist Martin Munoz featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh

Kevin Anderson and Martin Munoz are both wanted for severe offenses. Pic credit: WI Dept. of Justice and Corpus Christi Police

In Pursuit With John Walsh is on the hunt for two new suspects this week; they are suspected killer Kevin Anderson and suspected pedophile Martin Munoz.

Kevin Anderson is wanted for shooting his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, Jim Lemke, in Sumner, Wisconsin, in 2020. Anderson is an experienced hunter and is thought to be hiding out in the wilds of Wisconsin.

The cops in Corpus Christi, Texas, are searching for Martin Munoz, who is suspected of sexually assaulting his own daughters. He has been on the run since the summer of 2016, and now, Cal Walsh is doing what he can to help the cops apprehend him.

Suspected murders of Nedra and Jim Lemke by Kevin Anderson

On June 16, Nedra and Jim Lemke approached the house of Nedra’s recently deceased father in Sumner, WI. They spotted broken windows causing Nedra to call the cops to report a possible robbery.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene to find Nedra lying on the ground. He quickly ran back to his patrol car to retrieve his rifle when an individual opened fire on him from a window in the house. The deputy returned fire with his service weapon and ran for cover.

The house was then set ablaze. When the fire eventually subsided, the police found the bodies of Nedra and Jim near their car in front of the house. They had both been shot dead.

According to his wife, Anderson had been upset after his father put Nedra in charge of executing his will. The suspected killer has not been seen since.

Anderson is a keen hunter and outdoorsman and is very familiar with the surrounding countryside. The cops used everything from planes, helicopters, and drones with thermal imaging to scour the thousands of acres of woods and fields in the area but have so far had no luck in finding the suspected killer.

The police have asked hunters in the area to be on the lookout for Anderson. He is about 6 feet tall and is believed to have weighed about 200 pounds when he disappeared. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Martin Munoz is suspected of sexually assaulting children

In May 2016, Martin Munoz came to the attention of the Corpus Christi cops after they received a report of an aggravated sexual assault from a children’s hospital in the city. He is suspected of sexually assaulting his own daughters.

The cops promptly issued a warrant for his arrest under the charge of aggravated sexual assault, which carries a penalty of 5 to 99 years in jail. Unfortunately, the police have since been unable to locate the suspect.

Munoz is in his mid-30s, and stands at 5 feet 6, and weighed approximately 185 pounds when he disappeared. He has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in Bloomington, TX, and the public should telephone Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS if they have any information regarding his whereabouts. There is a reward of up $2,500 for any info that leads to an arrest.

In Pursuit With John Walsh airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.