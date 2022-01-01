Strange disappearance of Andrea Knabel investigated on ID’s Finding Andrea

Andrea Knabel has been missing since the summer of 2019. Pic credit: @WhereIsAndreaKnabel/Facebook

Finding Andrea on ID is investigating the strange disappearance of mother-of-two Andrea Knabel, who vanished while walking in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the summer of 2019.

Knabel disappeared without a trace on August 13, 2019, after leaving her sister Erin’s house to walk the short distance to her parent’s home. There has been no sign of the 37-year-old ever since and no clues as to what happened to her.

There is some confusion about Knabel’s movements on the day she disappeared. She had some sort of argument with her mother before leaving for a hospital because of an infection on her face. And she then visited her sister’s place where she was last seen.

Family members later told the cops that she had seemed upset when she left and was speaking to someone on her cellphone. There are now reports that evidence suggests she may have made it back to her parent’s house, but she was not seen there by anyone.

Retired homicide cop joined the search for Andrea Knabel

Earlier this year, a retired homicide detective called Joe Fanciulli volunteered to help Knabel’s family find some answers. The former cop claims that the Louisville P.D. has made an error tracking her movements. He also states that Knabel’s cellphone was switched off for three hours on the night she vanished, meaning that her movements cannot be accurately accounted for.

Fanciulli suspects that Knabel was feeling upset and vulnerable and may have asked for help from someone who was dangerous. He has said: “It’s clear she was involved in several types of activities that could put her at risk.”

Fanciulli has also described the case as the most complicated he has been involved in in 50 years. The mysterious nature of the case has brought it to national attention, and it has featured in numerous true crime shows.

Andrea Knabel is 5 foot 7 and weighed around 190 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has hazel-green eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

If any members of the public have any information, they are asked to contact the Louisville P.D. at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or 502-574-7120. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can dial 855-746-0846.

