Serial killer Christian Fuhr profiled on Evil Lives Here

Christian Fuhr was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Pic credit: Columbus Police Dept.

Evil Lives Here is investigating the crimes of serial killer Christian Fuhr who terrorized the Southside of Columbus, Ohio, in the fall of 2001 when he began targeting prostitutes. He is known to have murdered Shawna Sowers and Lisa Crow and is a suspect in the death of Kimberly Rodgers.

In November 2001, Fuhr went on a killing spree that began on the 7th and ended on thanksgiving. The body of 29-year-old Rodgers was the first to be found; she had been strangled and left in a cornfield. And eleven days later, the remains of 30-year-old Sowers were found at a construction site; she had suffered a broken neck.

The body of 36-year-old Lisa Crow was found in the early hours of thanksgiving, November 22; she had suffered a blunt force trauma to the head and had also been strangled.

The Columbus Police Dept acted quickly in contacting the FBI and hunting down potential suspects. They soon zeroed in on Christian Fuhr, a 33-year-old tree-trimmer from New York who had moved to Ohio a few years previously. The police knew he frequented prostitutes and that he had a cocaine and crack addiction.

The police began by keeping Fuhr under surveillance, and they interviewed him a couple of times and took some DNA samples from him; however, they didn’t quite have enough to charge him.

Christian Fuhr thought he’d gotten away with murder

When the police released Fuhr, he gloated to his neighbors that the cops hadn’t charged him. According to Murderpedia, a neighbor said he told them: “I’m vindicated. They don’t have nothing on me.”

However, his euphoria was short-lived as the next day, the police arrested him and charged him with murder. The key piece of evidence was a truck found abandoned near Crow’s body. This truck had been loaned to Fuhr by his boss a short time before the murder.

In 2002, Fuhr was eventually convicted of the murders of Shawna Sowers and Lisa Crow; he remains a suspect in the Kimberly Rodgers murder. He is currently incarcerated at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility and is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Fuhr’s ex-wife attended his initial court appearance, where she told the media: “He makes me sick. Christian is a very mentally ill man.” The killer’s girlfriend at the time, Ammie Turos, referred to him as the perfect gentleman and said she couldn’t “say a bad thing about him.”

Pic credit: Ohio Dept. of Corrections

