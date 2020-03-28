Fatal Florida examines the case of Sean Patrick Cousins, an airline pilot, from Palm Beach, who was shot dead by his wife of three years in May 2001.

His wife, Cathy Stanek-Cousins, and neighbor Tim Koile were having an extra-marital affair when they hatched a plan to murder Sean and collect on a $1 million life insurance policy.

The pair had hired a hitman to come from Chicago to carry out the murder; however, Stanek-Cousins became impatient and took matters into her own hands.

Stanek-Cousins summoned Koile to her home with a pager, and when he arrived, he found Sean Cousins already bleeding and begging for his life. Stanek-Cousins then shot her husband in the head, killing him.

Stanek-Cousins and Koile had sex while they cleaned up the crime scene

They spent the night cleaning up the crime scene, pausing three times to have sex. Meanwhile, the hitman turned up and advised them on how to dispose of the body.

Koile dumped the body the following day under a bridge on the Deseret Ranch. The body was found several days later.

The insurance company refused to give Stanek-Cousins any money after one of Sean’s children from a previous marriage contested her right to the funds and voiced concerns that she might have been involved in his death. Five months later, Koile and Stanek-Cousins were arrested.

Stanek-Cousins and Koile had gone on trial together, but in a dramatic courtroom twist, he made a deal with prosecutors by agreeing to testify against his former girlfriend in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Timothy Koile received a sentence of 10 years with five years probation, he was initially released in 2011 but was then sent back to prison to finish his sentence. Cathy Stanek-Cousins got a 15-year sentence and was released in 2015.

This episode of Fatal Florida airs Saturday, March 28, at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.