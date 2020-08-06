Sabine Musil-Buehler was murdered by boyfriend William Cumber who buried her on the beach: A Time To Kill

A Time To Kill is investigating the murder of Sabine Musil-Buehler, a hotelier from Anna Maria on the West coast of Florida.

On November 4, 2008, Sabine was beaten to death by her then-boyfriend William Cumber, who then buried her on a nearby beach. Her disappearance remained a mystery for seven years until Cumber finally confessed to the murder in 2015.

Cumber later told how he and Sabine had been at home drinking together on that fateful night. Sabine had caught him smoking a cigarette, and thinking he had quit, she became angry, and began speaking about ending their relationship. Cumber also admitted that their relationship had recently become strained.

Cumber claims he snapped and punched her twice in the head. She didn’t fight back but just went limp. He then strangled her to death.

The killer who was just two months out of prison for arson decided he had no wish to return to prison, so he rolled up Sabine in a sheet and threw her onto the back seat of her car.

He then grabbed a shovel and buried his girlfriend’s remains in a 3 feet deep hole he’d dug under a hut on a beach near their home.

Cumber then abandoned Sabine’s car in the parking lot of a nearby busy bar. The vehicle was subsequently stolen, which is precisely what Cumber had hoped would happen.

Sabine Musil-Buehler was reported missing by her ex-husband

When Sabine was finally reported missing by her estranged husband Tom Buehler, Cumber told the police that she had left the apartment, and he’d not seen her since.

After Sabine’s car was recovered, they discovered forensic evidence that pointed to Cumber. They also began to notice inconsistencies in his story. Cumber was finally arrested on October 15, on a charge of murder, but it took three years before he finally confessed.

As part of a plea deal, Cumber showed officers where he had buried Sabine. In exchange for his confession, Cumber avoided a life sentence and received just 20-years in prison.

He had previously served time for setting alight a house in Bradenton, FL, which contained several people, including his ex-girlfriend.

A Time To Kill airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.