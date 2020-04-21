This week on Reasonable Doubt, the team takes on the case of Oklahoma woman, Melissa Flores, who went missing in January 2007. The mother of three has been declared dead despite her body never being found.

Flores’s children were staying with a relative while she attended a party on January 26, the next morning, she spoke to the relative at 8 am to say she would collect her children at 11 am. She has not been seen or heard from since.

The 27-year-old’s car and personal belongings, including her purse and cellphone, were found outside the home of her on and off boyfriend, Ronnie Denny Jr.

Seven years went by without any development into the case until the summer of 2014 when Denny was arrested and charged with murdering the mother of his child.

Key witness says he helped Ronnie Denny hide a trunk

In the meantime, three witnesses had come forward to say that Denny had admitted to them of murdering Flores. One of the three, Russell Davis, said he helped Denny hide a trunk which he believed contained Flores’s remains.

Davis also claims he saw Denny dispose of the stock and clip from an assault rifle by throwing them into the Washita River.

Flores had allegedly attended a party around the time of her murder without Denny, and he had suspected her of cheating on him at this party. Another witness said she had seen abusive text messages from Denny to Flores.

In 2015, 36-year-old Denny was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Washita County District Attorney Angela Marsee has said the prosecution “was quite a challenge.” She added after Denny’s trial, “It was circumstantial. We had almost 60 witnesses that testified. Basically, a lot of it was proving that lack of contact and that lack of existence.”

Denny has consistently maintained that he had nothing to do with Flores’s disappearance. He did admit to having a troubled relationship with the victim. He said their relationship struggled because he was into drugs and partying and wasn’t ready to settle down.

