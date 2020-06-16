Raymond White evaded justice for years after murdering Mary Lou Barnes and her son Larry Mills

This week on Investigation Discovery, a double homicide involving a mother and her young son from New Brunswick, Canada, is investigated on The Case That Haunts Me.

Mary Lou Barnes, 37, and her 12-year-old son Larry William Mills Jr. were found dead in their home on a trailer park in British Settlement in New Brunswick on November 6, 1995.

They had been strangled with pantyhose the previous night. The boy’s hand’s had been tied behind his back, and both had blunt force trauma to the head.

The case remained cold for nearly 15 years before a review of the double murder in 2008 led police to Raymond Joseph White, a neighbor who had lived just a few trailers away from Barnes and her son.

Raymond Joseph White knew the family quite well; his wife worked with Barnes at a nearby nursing home in Sackville, NB.

DNA evidence eventually caught up to Raymond White

Advancements in DNA and a determined investigator in Inspector Gerry Belliveau eventually led to an arrest of White.

White had his day in court in 2011 when he initially pleaded his innocence. However, after a preliminary examination of witnesses, the 65-year-old changed his mind and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment but will be eligible for parole in 2026.

At his sentencing, White apologized for his actions. He told the court, “I’m sorry I dragged this out for 16 years. I know sorry doesn’t cut it. I wish I had the courage to deal with this earlier.”

White never revealed his motive for the horrific crime and RCMP Staff Sgt. Gerry Belliveau said his actions might never be explained. “Justice was served. The right person will pay for the crimes that that person committed,” he added.

Larry Mills Sr, who was the ex-wife and father of the victims respectively, and had dropped his son off with Mary Lou Barnes, only never to see him again spoke in court about his devastation and suicidal thoughts after the murder.

After the sentencing, he said, “You never get over it. I have to live with this for the rest of my life. I’ve beat myself up time and time and time again. I’m just glad it’s over. Finally, we can let Larry and Mary rest in peace.”

