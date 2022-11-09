Rapist Jerry Ramrattan who framed ex-girlfriend featured on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Jerry Ramrattan was convicted of raping his ex-girlfriend. Pic credit: Nassau County District Attorney’s Office

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is featuring the case of Jerry Ramrattan, who was convicted of raping his ex-girlfriend, Seemona Sumasar, and framing her for violent crimes that sent her to jail.

On March 8, 2009, Ramrattan got into an argument with Sumasar at her Far Rockaway home in Queens, New York, where he lived in the basement.

The argument ultimately turned physical.

Ramrattan bound his former girlfriend with duct tape before he raped her. Sumasar notified the police, and he was arrested on rape charges.

He was later released on bail.

Months later, Sumasar was arrested after she was pulled over by the police. She was subsequently transported to the police station, where she was interrogated for 14 hours.

It was there that Sumasar learned that she was being accused of impersonating a police officer for eight months. Three people came forward and said she identified herself as a police officer before she robbed them at gunpoint.

Authorities also found a bullet at the scene of the robbery.

Seemona Sumasar was framed by her ex-boyfriend

Sumasar denied the allegations. She told investigators that she was being set up by her ex-boyfriend because she refused to drop the rape charges.

There were also surveillance photos of ​​Sumasar at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, at the time one of the robberies supposedly took place.

Regardless, Sumasar, a former financial analyst and restaurant owner, was arrested and booked into the Nassau County Jail.

She was charged with two counts each of robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal impersonation, and unlawfully wearing a body vest.

Her bond was set at $1 million, which she could not afford.

She spent seven months in jail and was facing 25 years in prison.

While incarcerated, her restaurant shut down, her home went into foreclosure, and her then-12-year-old daughter was sent to live with relatives.

Several weeks before she was set to go to trial, an informant came forward and told authorities that Ramrattan paid them to fabricate the robbery stories.

Jerry Ramrattan was found guilty of multiple charges, including rape

Although Ramrattan said he had no part in framing his ex-girlfriend, he was arrested and later sent to trial, which lasted four weeks at the state Supreme Court in Queens.

In November 2011, a jury found him guilty of multiple charges, including perjury, conspiracy, and rape.

The following year, Ramrattan was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

