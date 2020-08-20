Ramsay Scrivo murdered and dismembered by his mother Donna Scrivo: ID profiles case

In January 2014, the remains of 32-year-old Ramsay Scrivo were discovered in twelve pieces strewn along a frozen highway in

An autopsy revealed he had been drugged with Xanax and strangled with a ligature. His body was then hacked into pieces and set alight.

Ramsay was last seen alive by neighbors on January 24, 2014. He had been living with his mother, Donna Scrivo, who had legal guardianship over him due to his struggle with mental health.

The police soon became suspicious of Donna as a mountain of evidence began to indicate that she had killed her own son.

Mountain of evidence against Donna Scrivo

On January 30, Donna was observed by witnesses loading trash bags into her SUV. Her SUV was then spotted driving slowly along the highway where Ramsay’s remains were found; Donna was seen disposing of something from the vehicle.

Along with the body parts, investigators also discovered a power saw with the same serial number as one bought by Donna from a store a few days earlier.

While a search of the home revealed no sign of bloodstains, a neighbor testified to hearing a power saw and smelling bleach coming from the house between January 25 and 30.

The police determined that Donna had drugged and strangled her son before mutilating his body in the bathtub.

Scrivo claimed to be innocent and concocted a story about a mysterious masked man who had killed Ramsay and held her hostage for five days. She stated that this individual had forced her at gunpoint to dispose of her son’s body. She said she complied because she was afraid he’d kill the rest of her family.

A jury didn’t buy her story, and in May 2015, Donna Scrivo was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, disinterment, and mutilation of a body and removing a body without the permission of the medical examiner.

The following month Donna Scrivo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Head On The Highway airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.