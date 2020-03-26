My Murder Story examines the tragic case of Lemuel Wallace, who was callously murdered in Baltimore in February 2009 by Pastor Kevin Pushia.

Pushia orchestrated the murder of the blind and developmentally disabled Wallace so he could collect on $1.4 million in life insurance policies.

On February 4, 2009, Wallace was picked up from his group home, and his body was later found in an isolated restroom in a Baltimore City park; he had been shot multiple times.

Pushia confessed to taking out several life insurance policies on Wallace while posing as a sibling, and he also admitted to paying a hitman $50,000.

Kevin Pushia took money from church funds to murder Lemuel Wallace

It’s thought Wallace took the money from his church’s funds, he founded the church in 2005, but it burned down two years later.

The alleged hitmen were brothers James “Omar” Clea and Kareem Clea; they were charged with the first-degree murder but were subsequently acquitted in court due to some very erratic and contradictory testimony by Pushia. The brothers were convicted of conspiracy.

Police initially arrested Pushia after the insurance company alerted them of Pushia’s name on Wallace’s life insurance policies.

A search of Wallace’s home revealed a day planner notebook; for February 4, he had written “LW project complete,” he would later admit that LW stood for Lemuel Wallace.

Kevin Pushia was given a life sentence

In court, Pushia said he entered a guilty plea, “for his peace of mind and his own soul.”

Kevin Pushia was given a life sentence by the Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge, who then added an additional 45 years for charges related to insurance fraud.

Pushia may have targeted other people; it’s alleged he took out similar insurance policies on his boyfriend when the pair were arguing. He also took out policies on the man’s mother and daughter but canceled them when their relationship improved.

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more heinous crimes profiled on ID. In another case examined by My Murder Story, Margie Danielson began to become suspicious of her new husband’s criminal intentions. When he drugged and raped her, she went to the police.

It turned out her husband, Paul Steven Mack, was wanted for murder in two states and was living with Margie under a false identity.

In another horrific case examined on ID, Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins went on a sickening murderous rampage that lasted from the 1960s to the 1980s. In 1991 he was executed for murdering nine people, but he claimed to be responsible for over 100

Watch The Search For Justice at 10/9c in My Murder Story on Investigation Discovery.