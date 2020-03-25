This week on In Pursuit With John Walsh, there are two more deadly fugitives to be hunted down. John joins the chase for Eugene Palmer, who murdered his daughter-in-law in 2012 and is now on the FBI’s top ten most wanted list.

Meanwhile, Callahan is in hot pursuit of Tamera Williams, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, David Carter, in 2018. This is one of the most disturbing cases Callahan has ever been involved with.

Fugitive No. 1: Eugene Palmer

In New York state in the fall of 2012, Eugene Palmer shot dead his daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer after she tried to file for divorce from Eugene’s son John Palmer.

Tammy and John Palmer’s relationship had begun to sour after they had their two children, and they began leading separate lives. Eugene allegedly flew into a rage when Tammy filed a restraining order against his son.

Eugene Palmer went to Tammy’s home, and during a heated confrontation he shot her several times, he then fled the scene and has evaded capture ever since.

Palmer hasn’t been seen since September 2012 and is now over 80-years-old. He is 5 feet 10 and approximately 210 pounds. He has a distinguishing feature in a deformed left thumb, which is unusually fat at the bottom and thin at the top.

He has diabetes and a heart condition, which means he requires constant medical attention. Palmer’s interests include hunting, and he’s a keen outdoorsman and a motor vehicle enthusiast.

Police suspect he might be in several areas such as upstate NewYork, or he might be in the South East of the country, possibly Florida.

The FBI has offered $100,000 for any information that would lead to his capture. Palmer is considered to be highly dangerous, so do not approach under any circumstances.

Fugitive No.2: Tamera “Tammy” Williams

David Carter from Melvindale, Michigan, was brutally murdered with his body left on the side of an interstate in Ohio in 2018. His girlfriend of 6-months Tamera Williams has been accused of the crime and hasn’t been seen since the murder.

Williams was last seen in New York City, but with her connections to the Order of the Eastern Star sorority, she could be anywhere in the country. The organization has links to the freemasons.

Williams was 39-years-old at the time of the murder and is 5 foot 9 and approximately 190 pounds. She has a large tattoo of roses on her left shoulder and changes her hairstyle very regularly. She has experience working as a travel agent and at medical clinics drawing blood.

Crimestoppers has offered a cash reward of $1,000 for information leading to her capture.

More from In Pursuit With John Walsh

Follow the links to read about more fugitives pursued by John and Callahan Walsh. Last week, the guys were chasing after Torin and Rena Smith, an elderly couple who are wanted in Colorado for child abuse.

Torin is accused of abusing his position as a church pastor to sexually assault young girls for 5-years. Rena has been charged with attempting to cover up her husband’s crimes.

They also pursued Carnell Spencer Lee Jr. who shot dead his girlfriend of just three months, Coretta Bain, in her apartment before fleeing the scene in Holywood, Florida.

The previous week saw the guys on the hunt for Nimrod Guerrero, who murdered his girlfriend 41-year-old Cecilia Meza and her daughter, 17-year-old Kelsey Meza, by strangulation in Monrovia, California, in December 2018. Guerrero is thought to be still in hiding in either Los Angeles or Phoenix, Arizona.

In Pursuit With John Walsh airs 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.