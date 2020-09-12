Natasha White murdered ex-boyfriend Zachary Sanders when she hit him with her car

In episode two of James Patterson’s Murder Thy Neighbor, he investigates the case of jealous ex-girlfriend Natasha White, who murdered her former boyfriend, Zachary Sanders, outside a bar in Orange, New Jersey.

On the evening of April 9, 2007, White angrily confronted her ex-boyfriend, Sanders, outside a bar in Orange, NJ, where she was working. She then got into her Lexus car, and, aiming it at Sanders, she hit the accelerator hard.

The 33-year-old father of two was struck by the car and was dragged several feet down the street. Sanders suffered a crushed chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, a short time after the incident.

Witnesses described how White’s car had hit Sanders on the leg, flipping him onto the hood. He had banged on the windscreen yelling for White to stop the vehicle.

Natasha White refused to stop the car

Instead of stopping, the killer accelerated the car, which hit a curb, causing Sanders to lose his grip and fall under the vehicle. Prosecutors would later point to the lack of skid marks to show that White had not attempted to break the car, which proved she showed intention to kill.

Only nine days earlier, in a similar incident, a heavily intoxicated White had attempted to ram Sanders’s car with her own after the pair had argued in the bar. No one was injured in that incident.

White and Sanders had had an affair for approximately three years; however, the relationship had ended. Sanders was engaged to marry Latoshia Richardson, who was the mother of his children.

In 2010, White was convicted of murder and multiple other charges, which included vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon (vehicle) for an unlawful purpose. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

At her sentencing, White apologized to Sanders’s family members and claimed that she had loved him. She said: “I loved Zach with all of my heart. There’s nothing I can say that can bring him back. Words cannot say how sorry I am.”

“I stand strong, and I stand tall with my head held high. I am not a murderer,” she added.

