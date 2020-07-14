Murders of teenagers Kyle Morgan and Paige Stalker spotlighted on ID

This week on Still A Mystery, the team investigates the killing of two teenagers. Kyle Morgan was found dead under a bridge in Wheeling, West Virginia in 2016, and Paige Stalker was gunned down in an ambush in Detroit, Michigan.

Both these cases have generated multiple potential suspects, yet they remain unsolved, leaving investigators baffled.

The murder of Kyle Morgan

Kyle Morgan was only 15 years old when he traveled from Moundsville, West Virginia, to Wheeling to see his mother on June 22, 2016. He never arrived at his mother’s place, which triggered a frantic search for the high schooler.

Fifteen hours later, his remains were found under the Fort Henry Bridge. An autopsy report listed the cause of death as a blunt force trauma to the head.

The police conducted numerous interviews and studied surveillance footage, but every lead ended in a dead-end. They received many anonymous and non-anonymous tips at potential suspects, but each one turned out to have a rock-solid alibi.

The murder of Paige Stalker

On December 22, 2014, 16-year-old Paige Stalker was sitting with friends in a car on the Detroit Grosse Pointe Park border when a gunman opened fire. At least 30 rounds were fired into the vehicle.

Three other people in the car were seriously injured but survived the ambush. Unfortunately, Stalker died of her injuries.

In January of 2015, investigators had suggested that robbery or carjacking was most likely the motive for the killing. However, they have since stated that they now believe the killer knew at least one of the victims.

An hour before Paige’s mother heard her daughter had been taken to the hospital, Paige had telephoned to say they were “going to pick someone up” but would be right back.

There is a vague description of the killer who has been described as a black male wearing dark clothing, armed with an assault rifle, and driving a light-colored vehicle. A reward of $163,000 has been offered for any information leading to an arrest.

