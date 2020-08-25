Murders of Taylor McAllister and Eric Haider investigated on Still A Mystery

This week on Still A Mystery, the team investigates the mysterious murders of Taylor McAllister and Eric Haider.

Taylor was murdered in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2016, and Eric Haider lost his life in 2012 in Dickinson, South Dakota. There have been no arrests in either case, and their deaths remain a mystery.

The murder of Taylor McAllister

The body of 22-year-old Taylor was discovered in an alley on December 22, 2016; the mother of two twin girls had been strangled to death.

Taylor lived with a man called Robert Butler at a house in Palm Harbor, and he became an instant suspect. His DNA was found on Taylor’s neck and under her nails, and according to her family, he had fresh scratches on his face.

The St. Petersburg police say that the DNA could have been easily transferred between the pair as the two lived together.

The police did arrest two men for not reporting Taylor’s death. The men say they had picked up Taylor, who was barely conscious, at Butler’s home. They said she died while in their car, so they placed her in the alley. They were charged with failure to report a death.

Investigators subsequently put Taylor’s death down as a cold case. Crimestoppers is offering $3,000 as a reward for any info that leads to a conviction. Members of the public can leave a tip by dialing calling 1-800-873-TIPS.

The Murder of Eric Haider

On May 24, 2012, Eric Haider was working at a construction site when his mother dropped him off at work. She did not see him alive again.

His colleagues said that he had just walked away from the site leaving his paycheck and his belongings. They claim they never saw him again.

Haider’s family believes his colleagues may have had something to do with his death. When asked by the police where they had been digging at the time, they appeared evasive and vague. The police attempted to search for Haider’s remains but without any luck.

The cops told Haider’s family that without a body, there wasn’t much they could do, and the case went cold.

Three years after his death, Eric’s family had become increasingly frustrated with the lack of action from the Dickinson police. They hired a private detective agency who were able to locate Eric’s body within a few months.

His body was discovered buried in a crouched position beside the pipeline he’d been working on three years earlier. An autopsy failed to find anything suspicious.

Haider’s family believe his coworkers buried him in a hole they were digging. However, his death remains unsolved, and there have been no arrests.

