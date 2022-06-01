Murders of Julian Soler and Kennia Duran by Eric Ellington and Wayne Williams examined on ID

Eric Ellington and Wayne Williams were both convicted of killing Julian Soler and Kennia Duran. Pic credit: FL Dept. of Corrections

See No Evil on ID is investigating the barbaric murders of young couple Julian Soler and Kennia Duran at a gas station in Miami Gardens, Florida. The pair were callously gunned down in cold blood by teenagers Eric Ellington and Wayne Williams.

In the early hours of July 25, 2011, 23-year-old Soler and 24-year-old Duran pulled up to a gas station to fill their 1997 Ford Mustang Cobra. They had spent the evening celebrating a birthday and were now heading home.

The couple was then approached by Ellington and Williams, both only 16 years old, and their accomplice, 18-year-old Dylan McFarlane. Duran then witnessed Ellington drag her boyfriend out of the car and shoot him at point-blank range in the chest 11 times.

Williams then dragged Duran out of the car, and she was shot in the chest at blank range. The young mother of one died a short time later in a nearby hospital.

Ellington, Williams, and McFarlane had been on a crime spree

The three thugs then drove off in a vehicle they had stolen earlier, with McFarlane playing the role of getaway driver. The police later learned that the three killers had been on a crime spree; they had stolen a Nissan Pathfinder and attempted to rob a bank before targeting Soler and Duran.

The detectives examined the gas station’s surveillance footage and found the whole incident had been recorded. The footage was grainy, but the police believed it identified Ellington as Soler’s killer.

However, the killer’s downfall really came about when Ellington’s fingerprints were found in the Mustang. Put under pressure by the cops, Ellington agreed to name his accomplices.

When the police asked Ellington why he had shot Soler, he told them because he “didn’t look scared enough.”

Ellington, Williams, and McFarlane were all found guilty of first-degree murder and carjacking. They received lengthy prison sentences.

