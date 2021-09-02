Murderers Uloma Curry, Robyn Lindholm, and Chansamorn Pokai investigated on Deadly Women

Uloma Curry and Chansamorn Pokai were both convicted of murder. Pic credit: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Office and Collin County Jail

Deadly Women is investigating three more women killers this week. They are Uloma Curry, Robyn Lindholm, and Chansamorn Pokai, all of whom either persuaded or hired another person to do their horrific dirty work.

Uloma Curry was motivated by greed when she hired a group of young people to kill her husband, Cleveland firefighter William Walker, in 2013. She wanted the money from his life insurance policy, so she had him murdered.

The police in Melbourne, Australia, believe Robyn Lindholm had her lover, Wayne Amey, kill her partner, George Templeton, in 2005. And eight years later, she persuaded another lover to murder Wayne Amey.

In the final case, Chansamorn Pokai and her lover, Stephen Brockway, paid a hitman to murder her husband, Richard Moore, at his home in McKinney, Texas.

Murder of William Walker by Uloma Curry

On the evening of November 3, 2013, Cleveland firefighter William ‘Will’ Walker was gunned down in the driveway of his home as he returned from food shopping.

The police later learned that his wife Uloma Curry had arranged the murder with the help of several others, including her 17-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, Chad Padgett. Her motive was money; she wished to pocket a $100,000 life insurance policy.

At Curry’s behest, Padgett hired his cousin Christopher Hein and friend Ryan Dorty to do the shooting. On the evening of the murder, Curry sent her husband out to get food and then coordinated his killing with the shooters through text messages. She told them to make the murder look like a botched robbery.

Curry’s daughter would later turn on her mother and coconspirators when she testified that Curry had planned the murder.

The rest of the conspirators pleaded guilty to their involvement. Padgett pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with conspiracy and was given a 28-year sentence. Dorty pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and got 23 years to life, and Hein was given 18 years. Curry’s daughter went to juvenile court.

Uloma Curry went on trial, which led to a jury finding her guilty of murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Murders of Wayne Amey and George Templeton by Robyn Lindholm

Robyn Lindholm twice convinced a lover to kill one of her partners. In 2013, gym owner Wayne Amey was found stabbed and choked to death near Melbourne. The killers were Lindholm’s lover, Torsten Trabert, and his associate John Ryan.

Lindholm was found guilty of conspiring to have Amey murdered and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Trabert and Ryan were sentenced to 28 and 31 years, respectively, for the crime.

It was after this murder that the police began to link Lindholm to the disappearance of one of her previous partners. George Templeton, also known as George Teazis, disappeared from his home in 2005. His body was never recovered.

The police concluded that Lindholm had begun an affair with Amey in 2003 and that she had persuaded him to kill Templeton. In 2019, Lindholm was, once again, found guilty of murder and was sentenced to another 28 years in jail.

Murder of Richard Moore by Chansamorn Pokai

In February 2015, Chansamorn Pokai was unhappy in her marriage to her 66-year-old husband, Richard Moore. She had already begun an affair with her husband’s so-called friend, Stephen Brockway, but the pair sank to further duplicitous depths when they began plotting Moore’s murder.

Pokai and Brockway paid Ronald Rosser $8,000 to $10,000 to kill Moore. On February 27, Rosser went to Moore’s McKinney home and shot him multiple times as he got out of the shower. The police later uncovered text messages between Pokai and Brockway which appeared to plan the murder.

Rosser was convicted of capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Brockway pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Pokai, which led to a lesser sentence of 28 years. Pokai was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

