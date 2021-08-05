Murderers Pamela Smart, Belva Gaertner, and Tyler Block-Patton profiled on Deadly Women

Pamela Smart was convicted of conspiring to murder her husband, Gregg Smart. Pic credit: Derry Police Dept

Deadly Women is investigating three more murderers, Pamela Smart, Belva Gaertner, and Tyler Block Patton were all accused of killing men they were in relationships with. Smart and Patton went to jail, but Gaertner was acquitted.

Pamela Smart was convicted of persuading teenager William Flynn to kill her husband Gregg Smart at their home in Derry, New Hampshire.

Belva Gaertner was a 1920s cabaret singer who is suspected of killing her boyfriend, Walter Law, during a boozy night on the town in Chicago. However, she managed to persuade a jury to let her off.

Tyler Block Patton was accused and convicted of beating her husband, Edward Patton, to death with a plank of wood as he slept in their home in Overland Park, Kansas. The police say she killed him for the insurance money.

The murder of Gregg Smart by his wife Pamela Smart

On May 1, 1990, Pamela Smart claimed she came home to her apartment to find the place had been ransacked, and her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, had been shot dead. It appeared as though Gregg was the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

The police got a break when a Vance Lattime Sr. went into a Police station in Seabrook, NH, with a handgun and said one of his son’s friends had told him the firearm was used to kill Greg Smart.

The police subsequently learned that Pamela had been having an affair with a 15-year-old boy called William Flynn. Flynn had been the one to kill Gregg with the help of three teenage friends Vance Lattime, Jr. Patrick Randall, and Raymond Fowler.

Pamela was accused of coercing the teenagers into killing Gregg. She was found guilty of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and witness tampering and was sentenced to life in prison. She continues to maintain her innocence.

Belva Gaertner suspected of killing Walter Law

In March 1924, 30-year-old Walter Law was found shot dead in his car after a night on the town in Chicago with his girlfriend, cabaret singer Belva Gaertner. Found in the car was a gun and a bottle of gin.

The police found Gaertner in her apartment with blood-soaked clothes. She admitted to the police that she had awoken from a drunken stupor to find Law dead but could not remember what had happened.

Gaertner was promptly arrested and charged with murder; however, she convinced a jury to acquit her of the crime. She blamed the whole incident on a wild night of alcohol and jazz.

She later remarried a former husband, William Gaertner, only to separate a year later after he accused her of trying to kill him.

Murder of Edward Patton by Tyler Block Patton

On January 16, 2001, Tyler Block Patton called the police to tell them she suspected the house she shared with her husband Edward Patton had been burgled. When the Overland Park Police entered the home, they found Patton lying dead on his bed.

An autopsy revealed that he had been beaten to death with a plank of wood. This murder weapon was later found on the porch. It had the blood of Edward, and rather tellingly, it also had the blood of Tyler on it.

Tyler told the cops that she had a loving relationship with her husband. But the police began to suspect that she was lying when they discovered a tape in the house that had recorded an argument between the couple.

The police concluded that Tyler was unhappy in her marriage and decided to kill Edward and help herself to the life insurance payout. She was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

