Murderers Annette Cahill, Margaret Vandergulik, and Nicole Abusharif investigated on Deadly Women

Annette Cahill and Nicole Abusharif were both convicted of murder. Pic credit: Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and DuPage County Sheriff’s Office

Deadly Women on ID is looking at three more female murderers this week: Annette Cahill, Margaret Vandergulik, and Nicole Abusharif; all thought they could get away with murder, but the cops saw through their lies.

Annette Cahill got away with murder for 25 years until the police finally charged her with killing ex-boyfriend Corey Wieneke in West Liberty, Iowa. Margaret Vandergulik from Victoria in Australia killed her newlywed husband, Patrick Plumbe, and tried to make it look like a car accident.

And finally, Nicole Abusharif from Villa Park, Illinois, brutally murdered her lesbian lover, Rebecca Klein, out of jealously and a desire to pocket a hefty life insurance payout.

Murder of Corey Wieneke by Annette Cahill

In October 1992, 22-year-old Corey Wieneke was found on the floor of his rural West Liberty, IA., home. He had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The case quickly grew cold and laid inactive for over 20 years before it was reopened again in 2017. And in May 2018, the police arrested the then 56-year-old Annette Cahill for murder.

In 1992, 29-year-old Cahill had had an especially intense sexual relationship with Wieneke, and the pair had argued about him seeing another woman on the night he died. The police concluded that Cahill had beaten her boyfriend to death while in a jealous rage.

Cahill’s first trial ended in a mistrial as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision; however, a second trial led to her conviction and a sentence of 50 years behind bars.

Murder of Patrick Plumbe by Margaret Vandergulik

In April 2005, Patrick Plumbe married Margaret Vandergulik, but just three days later, the 61-year-old was found dead in his burnt-out truck on a rural road in Victoria, Australia.

Initially, the investigators ruled the incident an accident believing that Plumbe had lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. However, a year later, his body was exhumed, and an autopsy revealed that he had suffered a skull fracture resulting from a whack to the head with a blunt object.

The cops later learned that Vandergulik had hit her new husband on the head with her walking stick and had then placed him in his truck. She then aimed the vehicle at a tree and placed a dumbbell on the accelerator to make his death look like an accident.

Plumbe was still alive when he was placed in the truck but died from the subsequent fire.

Vandergulik pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years in prison. She is required to serve a minimum of six years.

Murder of Rebecca Klein by Nicole Abusharif

On March 17, 2007, Villa Park Police officers located the remains of Rebecca “Becky” Klein in the trunk of her car. She had been bound and gagged and suffocated with a plastic bag.

The cops later learned that the victim had been the subject of a love triangle which led to her being murdered by her lovelorn roommate Nicole Abusharif. As well as roommates, the pair had been sexual partners, and Abusharif had actually been the one to report her missing.

It later transpired that Abusharif had become jealous after Klein had had sexual relations at their home with another woman, which prompted her to commit murder.

The cops said she was also motivated by the prospect of a $400,000 insurance payout that was payable on Klein’s death.

Abusharif was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide just a few days after Klein’s body was discovered. She was ultimately sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Deadly Women airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.