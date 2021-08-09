Murder of Yvonne Layne by David Thorne and Joseph Wilkes investigated by Reasonable Doubt

David Thorne (L) and Joseph Wilkes were both convicted of killing Yvonne Layne in a murder-for-hire plot: Pic credit: Ohio Dept. of Corrections

Reasonable Doubt examining the murder of Yvonne Layne from Alliance, Ohio, who the police say was killed by Joseph Wilkes in a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by her former partner David Thorne.

The case has been dogged with accusations of unprofessionalism from the police that supposedly led to forensic evidence being damaged. But currently, Joseph Wilkes and David Thorne remain convicted of murder.

On April 1, 1999, Yvonne’s mother, Tawnia Layne, went to the home of her daughter and found a shocking scene. Tawnia found that her 26-year-old daughter had had her throat cut and was lying in a pool of her own blood. Her five young children were in the house but were unharmed.

The police were hampered by a lack of forensic evidence at the scene, but there were two partial bloody footprints, and the murder weapon, a knife, was found in a nearby storm sewer.

A tip from the public identified Joseph Wilkes as the killer

The police got a break when a member of the public, Rose Mohr, contacted them to say that she and her boyfriend, Chris Campbell, had spoken to Joseph Wilkes at a shopping mall, and incredibly, he’d told them he was in town because he had been hired to kill a woman. He even showed them the murder weapon, which he’d just purchased in a Walmart.

At this point, Mohr and Campbell differed in their statements to the police. Mohr said Wilkes had told them he was hired to kill a woman “for a guy,” but Campbell thought he’d said he was hired by his girlfriend.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Several months later, Wilkes admitted to having killed Yvonne, and he claimed that Thorne had been the one to hire him. He also gave the cops a detailed account of how the pair had planned the murder.

Thorne was a former partner of Yvonne and he was the father of one of her five children. The police learned that he had recently been ordered to pay Yvonne a monthly fee for child support. At the time of the murder, he owed her about $700.

The police concluded that Thorne preferred to pay Wilkes to kill Yvonne rather than pay her the child support. He was arrested and was charged with aggravated murder. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. Wilkes is also in prison, serving 30 years to life.

Thorne has continuously claimed he is innocent and he had a strong alibi for the time of the murder. His family and a number of organizations are currently conducting a campaign to have his conviction overturned.

Those who believe Thorne is innocent suspect that the police botched the case but were determined to get a result, so they concocted a murder-for-hire plot and forced a confession out of Wilkes. The team at Reasonable Doubt will cast their careful eyes over the evidence.

More from Reasonable Doubt

Follow the links to read about more suspect convictions examined on Reasonable Doubt.

The police say Tim Wright chased down Justin Baumgardner in his truck and gunned him down while in a jealous rage over a love triangle. Wright’s family says he was framed by a deputy sheriff’s son.

Roy Fuller was stabbed a shocking 123 times in his Virginia home. The police say his friend Bruce Duane Walton killed him during a drunken argument.

Reasonable Doubt airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.