In Maine on September 9, 2016, Valerie Tiemen’s parents reported their daughter missing, after they had not heard from her in a month. Her remains were found eleven days later at a property owned by her husband’s parents.

During the search period, detectives questioned her husband Luc Tieman, and he initially stated that his wife had vanished in August from a Walmart parking lot. He then changed his mind and said she’d run off with another man.

On discovery of her corpse in a shallow grave, Tieman again changed his story, telling detectives that she’d died of an overdose and that he had buried her in the backyard.

In Valerie’s grave, police discovered a Mason jar containing flower stems, Luc’s wedding band, and a handwritten note on an index card.

The note read: “To my one and only Joy-Joy. Flower. Forever. I love you, Valerie Joy T. I’ll love you forever. Rest in peace. My heart in Jesus.” The note was signed with an apparent reference to Luc’s nickname.

Bizarrely, the grave also contained a bag of potato chips and a bottle of men’s cologne called Guilty.

Luc Tieman confessed to having an extra-marital affair

Tieman admitted to having a relationship with another woman, and he also said he was aware that a woman had sent Valerie messages saying that her husband was cheating on her.

An autopsy revealed that Valerie had died on August 25, 2016, from gunshot wounds on her head and neck. The examination revealed fragments and a portion of the jacket of a .45 caliber bullet in the victim’s head.

A .45 caliber handgun was later recovered from Tieman’s residence.

Witnesses reported having seen Tieman with a woman on the night of August 24; he is alleged to have had sex with this woman. Police believe this led to conflict with his wife the following evening that culminated in Valerie being shot dead.

Police also believe that Tieman planned to move in with his new girlfriend.

Instead, in 2018, he was sentenced to 55-years in prison. An appeal in 2019 failed.

More murders on Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more crimes profiled on ID

Diabolical investigated the case of Lynn Boyd in Michigan, who persuaded her teenage son Kevin Boyd Jr. to help her murder her ex-husband and his father Kevin Boyd Sr.

Boyd Sr. was stabbed over 20 times and beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Fatal Vows looked at the case of Gail Dews, who was pushed to her death at a Waterfall in Poconos by her controlling and abusive husband, Stephen Dews.

Raw Terror airs Sunday, April 12, at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.