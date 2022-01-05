Murder of Tequila Suter by boyfriend Damoni Hall examined on See No Evil

Damoni Hall admitted to stabbing his girlfriend, Tequila Suter. Pic credit: @WIVBTV/YouTube

See No Evil is investigating the murder of Tequila Suter by Damoni Hall, who stabbed her to death at her home in Lackawanna, a suburb of Buffalo, NY, in 2015.

On Sunday, February 16, 2015, Tequila Suter failed to turn up to church, which caused family and friends to become instantly concerned. Relatives found her bloody remains lying on the floor of her apartment. She had been stabbed a shocking 39 times.

The police focused their attentions on Damoni Hall, a man they knew Tequila had been dating. He admitted to seeing her at her home the day before she was murdered but insisted he had nothing to do with the crime.

The cops were highly suspicious of Hall, so they acquired surveillance footage from the places he said he’d been on the day of the murder. Footage from a grocery store and a Buffalo bus showed him carrying a suspicious-looking plastic bag, and he also appeared to have a second cellphone.

The investigators knew that Tequila’s cellphone was missing and its white cover appeared to match the one spotted in the surveillance footage with Hall. He denied it was Tequila’s phone, claiming he had picked it up at the bus stop and later disposed of it.

While searching the yard of a friend of Hall’s, the police got a major breakthrough when they found the plastic bag the killer had been carrying. Inside the bag, they found bloody clothing and two knives; an analysis of the blood found it belonged to both Tequila and Hall.

Damoni Hall had been arguing with Tequila Suter

Eventually, Hall agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars. He claimed they had been arguing about cheating when he snapped and stabbed her.

At his sentencing, he tried to claim that the murder had been an accident and that he had blacked out during the attack. An irate judge responded by saying: “Let’s set the record straight – it was intentional murder that you plead guilty to, and it was no accident. You didn’t black out, you were enraged with jealousy.”

