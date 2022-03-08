Murder of Tamisha Ridge by Dameshlo Green investigated on Web of Lies: Fatal Follower

Dameshlo Green was convicted of murdering ex-partner Tamisha Ridge. Pic credit: Sacramento Police Dept.

Web of Lies: Fatal Follower is examining the murder of single mother Tamisha Ridge, who was gunned down in her Sacramento home by her ex-partner and father of her child, Dameshlo Green.

Ridge had become a successful YouTube star, having amassed close to 185,000 subscribers who watched her videos about fashion design and do-it-yourself tips. She operated under the name Meesha Booth.

Unfortunately, Ridge had had a ten-year on-again-off-again relationship with Green, a man who was seemingly unprepared to let her go and would resort to violence to maintain control over her. He had already accumulated a number of domestic abuse convictions against women, including Ridge, and she had a restraining order out against the thug.

Ridge had fled Los Angeles to live in Sacramento to escape his clutches, and by May 2014, she had started dating someone else. Green was living in Texas, but on May 12, unbeknown to Ridge, he traveled to Sacramento.

Over the next couple of days, Green bombarded his ex-girlfriend with phone calls and messages where he begged her for a reconciliation but also abused her. Ridge did her best to ignore his attempts at contact.

In the early hours of May 14, 2014, Green crept into Ridge’s home through an unlocked door and went into her bedroom, where he shot her at close range with a shotgun. Ridge was killed by a blast to her face.

Dameshlo Green turned himself in for Tamisha Ridge killing

Green had fled the scene immediately after shooting Ridge, but he turned himself in to law enforcement five hours after the killing.

In 2018, a jury found Green guilty of first-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison.

Ridge’s mother, Tina Martin, has spoken out about her pain at losing her daughter and lamented about trying to do all they could to protect Ridge: “I knew he was abusive, but I didn’t know he was crazy,” she said.

Martin also had some advice for those who are victims of domestic abuse: “Be stronger and leave. Think about your kids. You have to think about your safety and the kids.”

