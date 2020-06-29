Murder of Suzy Goulart by Jermaine Holley profiled on Betrayed

Betrayed on Investigation Discovery looks at the case of Suzy Goulart, a mother of one, who was murdered in her apartment in Fall River, Massachusetts on April 16, 2005.

The police believe that Goulart was hacked to death by Jermaine Holley after the pair had had sex.

On the day of the murder, Holley helped a friend move apartment after they were evicted following a complaint from Goulart. This was touted as a possible motive for the crime.

That evening, Goulart was spotted by a neighbor heading into her apartment with a man wearing a hoodie.

Later that night, a neighbor reported hearing a scream before noticing smoke coming from the apartment. When the police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a pot on fire on the stove and, tragically, Goulart’s dead body.

Jermaine Holley stabbed Suzy Goulart over 50 times with a hunting knife

Goulart was on lying on the floor, wearing only a shirt and holding a severed telephone line. An autopsy revealed she’d been stabbed 40 times and slashed 13 times.

Some of her wounds were nine inches deep, and her throat had been slashed. No murder weapon was ever discovered.

Jermaine Holley was an early suspect in the case, but investigators believed they didn’t have enough evidence to make a conviction stick. The case languished for a year until a new district attorney got things moving again, and the evidence was reviewed.

Holley’s shoes matched the bloody footprints left at the murder scene. A number of residents reported seeing Holley with a knife on the day of the murder. He had even threatened several residents with the weapon.

Witnesses also stated that Holley was wearing a hoodie that matched the one worn by the man a neighbor had seen entering her apartment.

In December 2011, Jermaine Holley was found guilty of premeditated murder with extreme cruelty and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

