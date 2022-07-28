Murder of Steven McQuay by William Moon investigated on The Murder Tapes

William Moon eventually agreed to plead guilty to the manslaughter of Steven McQuay. Pic credit: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections

The Murder Tapes is investigating the violent murder of Steven McQuay, who was beaten to unconsciousness by William Moon and left to die in the back of a pick-up truck in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

In September 2019, the Jonesboro cops were called to investigate an individual who was not breathing. They found 56-year-old McQuay lying dead on the back of a truck.

This case might have proved a difficult nut for the police to crack, but they were fortunate to have a cooperating witness who had been with McQuay and Moon all day and had seen what happened.

Moon, McQuay, and the unnamed witness had been traveling in Craighead County to the south of Jonesboro when they stopped to look for a meth pipe that Moon believed McQuay had dropped.

According to the witness, a fight then ensued when McQuay got a hold of Moon’s backpack.

The witness claimed Moon first struck McQuay in the face and “would not let go.” The killer continued to hit and kick his victim even though he had stopped fighting back, McQuay soon lost consciousness.

William Moon left Steven McQuay’s body in the back of a pick-up truck

Moon was then assisted by the witness in loading McQuay’s body into the back of Moon’s truck, and the pair then drove to Jonesboro. The witness then made the call to the cops, and McQuay was found at about 4 a.m.

William Moon was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He later agreed to plead guilty and had his charge downgraded to manslaughter. He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The killer had been in trouble with the law previously and had convictions for possession and burglary.

