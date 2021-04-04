Murder of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell by twisted Peter Avsenew profiled on Evil Lives Here

Peter Avsenew showed zero remorse for his callous killing of gay couple Kevin Powell and Stephen Adams. Pic credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Evil Lives Here is investigating the sickening murders of couple Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were brutally executed by Peter Avsenew in Wilton Manors, Florida, in a shocking case of homophobic hate crime.

On December 23, 2010, in a murder that was premeditated, cold, and calculated, Avsenew charmed his way into the home of Stephen Adams, 47, and Kevin Powell, 52, a couple who had been together for nearly 30 years.

Avsenew was posing as a male escort when he was welcomed into the couple’s Wilton Manors home. The pair had first contacted the killer through a sexually suggestive advert he had placed on Craigslist.

Avsenew savagely shot and cut his victims. It’s thought that Adams was fighting hard to stop the murder of Powell when he was shot eight times. Powell and Adams were found wrapped in blankets the day after Christmas.

After killing the couple, Avsenew stole their money, credit cards, and car and went shopping for outdoor supplies before fleeing to Polk County to the north. He was subsequently handed over to the cops by his own mother.

In August 2018, Judge Ilona Holmes was tasked with determining if the jury’s recommendation of a death sentence should be overturned or carried out. Avsenew’s defense lawyers argued that he had suffered severe trauma as a child due to the murder of his sister and his alleged sexual abuse by his step-father.

Peter Avsenew has shown zero remorse for the murders

However, it seemed as though Avsenew actually preferred to be executed. When the jury first convicted him, he told the court that he had no regrets, and he later told a judge that he had killed before and would kill again. This seriously disturbed individual even showed the victim’s families the middle finger at his sentencing.

Avsenew showed zero remorse for his crimes and even penned a letter to Judge Holmes, writing: “It is my duty as a white man to cull the weak and timid from existence. Homosexuals are a disease to mankind and must be put down.”

Judge Holmes decided that execution was the only fitting punishment for his crimes and called the murders “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.” He currently remains on Death Row.

