Murder of Stephanie ‘Shea’ Graham by mother Lisa Graham and Kenneth Walton profiled on ID

Investigation Discovery is airing a one-off special featuring the murder of Stephanie ‘Shea’ Graham, who was brutally murdered in rural Alabama by hired stooge Kenneth Walton.

This case’s tragedy is that Walton was hired to do the dirty work by the victim’s own mother, Lisa Graham.

On the evening of July 5, 2007, a man was driving down a dirt road in a rural area near Cottonton, Al, approximately 30 miles south of Columbus, GA, when he found the body of 21-year-old Shea Graham lying by the side of the road.

Shea had been shot twice in the head, four times in the chest before being run over and left for dead. Her remains were partially nude.

Witnesses identified Kenneth Walton

The detectives got an early break in the case as Shea Graham’s friends said they last saw her being picked up by family friend Kenneth Walton from a gas station in Columbus, GA. Walton was an employee of the family’s construction business, and when the cops questioned him, he admitted to being the killer.

Walton explained to detectives that Shea’s mother, Lisa Graham, had hired him to kill her daughter. On the day of the murder, he had met Lisa in a Columbus library where she supplied him with a 9-millimeter pistol.

Walton picked up Shea from the gas station under the pretense of finding her a vehicle so that she could skip town. He drove them south into Alabama until he arrived at Bowden Road of Alabama Highway 165, where he stopped the car to relieve themselves.

As Shea squatted by the open passenger truck door, Walton shot her in the head from the driver’s seat. He then got out of the truck and shot her again in the chest.

The motive for this cold-hearted killing was a simple matter of money. Lisa Graham was concerned that Shea Graham would skip out on a $100,000 bond that her mother had secured for her release from jail on charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Columbus.

In June 2012, Walton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

At Lisa Graham’s trial in 2015, eyewitnesses told the court that she repeatedly complained about how Shea was ruining her life and how she would kill her if she could. She was subsequently found guilty of a hire-for-murder plot and was sentenced to death.

The Body on Bowden Road airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.