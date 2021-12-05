Murder of Stephanie Kirkpatrick by her husband Daniel Politte examined on American Monster

Daniel Politte was found guilty of murdering his wife, Stephanie Kirkpatrick. Pic credit: Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office

American Monster is investigating the murder of Stephanie Kirkpatrick by her husband Daniel Politte at their home in Missouri City, Texas, in 2014.

On the night of March 11, 2014, Politte dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that his wife was vomiting blood and he was afraid she was going to die. He was instructed on how to perform CPR, and it sounded like he was attempting to save Stephanie.

When the paramedics arrived, they discovered that Stephanie had been shot in the back of the head with a revolver, which was something Politte had failed to mention. The medics also noticed that Politte had very little blood on him, which made them question if he had tried to perform CPR.

The emergency medics worked hard to save Stephanie’s life, and the cops placed Politte in the back of a patrol car, where a dashcam recorded him saying to himself, “I’m f****d.” And when the cops told him 29-year-old Stephanie had passed away, he didn’t seem particularly distressed.

Politte’s behavior was increasingly erratic; he alternated between crying and screaming hysterically and laughing and joking with the investigators.

Politte was already the prime suspect at this stage, and suspicion was only heightened when the cops found that he had taken a picture of his wife with his cellphone shortly before the 911 call. In the pic, she was fast asleep on the bed.

Daniel Politte claimed he was trying to save Stephanie Kirkpatrick

At first, Politte claimed he couldn’t remember what happened, but then he changed his mind and said that Stephanie had been suffering from depression and had picked up the gun to kill herself. The killer claimed he’d grabbed the firearm to save her but that it had gone off during the struggle.

However, forensic detectives were able to determine that Stephanie’s cheek had been on the pillow when she was shot in the head, revealing that she had been asleep and that there had been no struggle. The investigators also concluded that she had been shot from a distance of about 12 to 15 inches.

A jury subsequently found Politte guilty of murder and sentenced him to 85 years in prison.

A satisfactory motive for the murder has never been established, but the cops believe that Politte had been having an extra-marital affair and had even exchanged messages with his girlfriend on the night of the murder. Jealously is also suspected as being a factor; Stephanie had had a successful career, whereas her husband had remained unemployed throughout their two-year marriage.

