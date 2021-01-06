Murder of Shelby Weatherly by Mihail Petrov investigated on The Murder Tapes

The Murder Tapes is investigating the death of Shelby Weatherly, a young woman who was murdered in Douglas County, CO, south of Denver, in the fall of 2017.

Her sadistic killer, Mihail Petrov, was a habitual criminal who showed his victim no mercy and also displayed no remorse for his actions.

On the morning of September 30, 2017, in snowy conditions, a passing motorist spotted the remains of 24-year-old Shelby Weatherly lying on the hard shoulder of the highway.

Weatherly had been subjected to over 50 injuries, including 19 stab wounds to her neck, jugular, and heart. She also had numerous cuts and abrasions over the rest of her body.

Less than two weeks later, the cops had Mihail Petrov in custody. Thankfully, the police had a multitude of evidence with which to build a case against the killer.

Evidence mounted against Mihail Petrov

Petrov’s fingerprints were discovered on Weatherly’s body, and her blood and clothing were found in his car. What’s more, a couple of witnesses also claimed he’d admitted to killing someone who had been on the news.

In a chilling insight into the killer’s character, Petrov reportedly asked an acquaintance: “Do you want to smell human blood.”

When he was arrested, Petrov was in a stolen car, and he had cocaine and methamphetamine. This habitual criminal also made an unsuccessful escape attempt after his arrest.

At the trial, District Attorney George Brauchler stated: “There is no room in our society for such a monster. Life without the possibility of parole, ever, is the only appropriate sentence our system can give.”

In January 2019, a jury agreed with the district attorney and found Petrov guilty of murder, which condemned him to life in prison without parole.

He was also charged with two counts of tampering with a body, mother vehicle theft, attempted escape, and narcotics possession.

