This week See No Evil investigates the case of Saha Samsudean, a young professional from Orlando who, after a night out with friends, was murdered in her apartment.

Her killer was Stephen Duxbury, a security guard at her apartment complex who was paid to protect her.

An intoxicated Sasha, 27, had returned home from partying just after midnight on October 17, 2015. When friends were unable to reach her later that day, they telephoned the police who performed a welfare check at her apartment.

Sasha Samsudean was found dead by police officers

The police found her dead on the bed, her clothes had been ripped and her larynx crushed. An autopsy revealed that she had died from strangulation.

Surveillance footage showed security guard Stephen Duxbury following Sahsa around her apartment complex on the night of the murder. Investigators also found his thumbprint on her toilet. He had abrasions on his arm, including one that looked like a bitemark. He also failed a polygraph test.

Evidence mounted up against Stephen Duxbury

His phone records showed a Google search for how to get around the keypad lock Sasha Samsudean had on her apartment door.

Duxbury had tried to throw investigators off the scent by concocting a story about a fictional man he saw pursuing Sasha, but the police weren’t fooled.

It took a jury four hours to find Duxbury guilty of first-degree murder, which led to a life sentence. He was also convicted of attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon or force and burglary with assault or battery. He received a 15-year prison sentence and a life sentence on the other two counts.

More from See No Evil

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on See No Evil

Curtis John Walker murdered 12-year-old Alajawan Brown in Skyway, Washington in 2012, because he thought the child was a member of a rival street gang. Tragically Brown had coincidentally been wearing the colors of the rival gang. Walker was sentenced to 50-years.

In another case on See No Evil, Darrick Anderson went to the apartment of Andrew Nisbett in Wisconsin, Madison, and stabbed Nisbett 70 times with a kitchen knife while he lay in his bed. Anderson told police that killing Nesbitt was just something he had to do. A jury rejected his plea of insanity.

See No Evil airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.