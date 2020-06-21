Murder of Samira Frash by her husband Adam Frasch is profiled on American Monster

This week on Investigation Discovery, American Monster looks at the case of Adam and Samira Frasch, a Florida couple, whose marriage ended in murder.

Adam Frasch was a successful jet-setting podiatrist whose life was filled with lavish cars, women, fancy houses, and lots of cash. However, he threw it all away when he murdered his wife of five years, Samira Frasch, in their posh home in Golden Eagle, near Tallahassee, Florida.

On February 22, 2014, a maintenance worker discovered Samira’s dead body in the couple’s swimming pool. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head and drowning.

That morning Adam had fled with his two daughters, in violation of a custody order, in a GMC Yukon to Panama City Beach.

Frasch denied any involvement in his estranged wife’s death and claimed she’d drunk two bottles of champagne and must have fallen into the pool. A toxicology report found no traces of alcohol in her remains.

Samira Frasch was angry with Adam’s cheating

Samira, having become fed up with her husband’s infidelity, had recently filed for divorce and had been awarded custody of their two children and the house at Golden Eagle. The police learned of an increasingly volatile relationship between the pair as they argued about their divorce and alimony payments.

The cops believe it was during one such argument that Frash lashed out and struck his wife. They think he then panicked and decided to finish her off by pushing her into the swimming pool.

While Frasch was in custody waiting on the verdict for his trial, he allegedly told a fellow inmate that he had struck his wife with a golf club and pushed her into the pool before fleeing the scene.

Despite the mostly circumstantial evidence, Frasch was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

