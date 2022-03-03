Murder of Samantha Guthrie by Danny Hamby profiled on The Murder Tapes

Danny Hamby pleaded guilty to the murder of teenager Samantha Guthrie. Pic credit: OH Dept. of Corrections

The Murder Tapes is investigating the sadistic murder of teenager Samantha Guthrie, who was murdered at an abandoned house in Akron, Ohio, by Danny Hamby in 2018.

On November 4, 2018, Hamby shot dead 18-year-old Guthrie. He was then aided and abetted by his girlfriend, Toni Kenney, and associates William Alexander and Dylan Brown, who helped clean up the crime scene and disposed of the body. The abandoned house was frequently used by drug addicts as a place to get high.

Guthrie’s family had reported Samantha missing around the time of her murder, but her remains were not discovered until three weeks later, on November 26. Her body was found dumped in a wood approximately ten miles from the scene of her murder. She was found hidden under some branches and leaves, with a bullet hole in her head.

The police got a break when they found Hamby and Kenney in a car that had been used to transport Guthrie. They were also in possession of the murder weapon. The cops were later aided by Alexander, who admitted his role in the murder and explained what had happened to the teenage victim.

Danny Hamby pleaded guilty to killing Samantha Guthrie

Eventually, Danny Hamby pleaded guilty to the murder along with charges of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to 24 years to life.

Toni Kenney also pleaded guilty to kidnapping, tampering with the evidence, and abuse of a corpse, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

William Alexander also pleaded guilty and received a 10-year sentence. Dylan Brown was placed on probation for his role in the crime but has since been charged with an unrelated murder.

Guthrie’s family said that Samantha had been suffering from a meth addiction at the time of her murder and that they had been trying to get her help. She had been on her high school wrestling team and hoped to have a career in medicine.

