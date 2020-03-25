This week, The Murder Tapes looks at the case of Ryne Zahner, a math high school teacher from Mesa, Arizona, who was gunned down on January 15, 2017. Zahner was a beloved member of the community who was well respected by students and parents alike, and his murder left many shocked.

Caleb Bartels shot the 26-year-old teacher in the backyard of his home; the pair had been friends and were former roommates.

Bartels, who was 25-years-old at the time, fled the scene of the crime and the state, he passed through Nevada and into California before he was eventually arrested in Lassen County, near the Nevada state line, by the Californian Highway Patrol. An off-duty patrolman had recognized Bartels’s car from a description passed on by the Mesa police.

He had been pulled over by cops three times during his escape from Mesa, but unfortunately, it had taken 6-days for the police to identify him as a suspect.

Caleb Bartels was identified as the killer by his brother

Bartels was eventually identified as the shooter by his brother Tyler, who had been in the backyard at the time of the killing. He told investigators that his brother had fired multiple shots into the victim with an automatic rifle.

Authorities say receipts for the murder weapon and ammunition matching the shell casings found at the scene were located inside Bartels’ car. Three weeks later, Bartels was extradited to Arizona to face a trial by jury.

In Spring 2019, Bartels was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault and burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 15-years.

