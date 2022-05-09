Murder of Ruiz Stone by Allen Wooten investigated on Murder in the Heartland

Allen Wooten was convicted of brutally murdering Ruiz Stone. Pic credit: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections

Murder in the Heartland is examining the shockingly violent murder of Ruiz Stone, who was beaten to death by Allen Wooten in Camden, Arkansas, in 2003.

Stone was working at the Camden Coca-Cola factory when on June 23, the 47-year-old suddenly vanished. Her family and friends feared the worst, and these fears were soon realized when it became clear she’d been brutally beaten to death by another employee of the factory, Allen Wooten.

Most of what we know about this case comes from the testimony and confession of Wooten himself. The cops videotaped his confession, so there is no dispute that he was the killer, but there was some debate over how the crime happened.

Wooten claimed he was a reluctant participant in a sexual affair with Stone and that she later told him she might be pregnant. He said that on the day of the murder, the pair argued, and he alleged that she had threatened his “damned kids and wife” and had grabbed him.

Allen Wooten confessed to beating Ruiz Stone to death

The killer admitted that he grabbed Stone by the throat and began beating and kicking his victim. Shockingly, Wooten confessed to then picking up a pipe and repeatedly hitting her on the back, neck, and head until she was dead.

Wooten then loaded Stone’s body onto the back of his truck and dumped her in another location, covering the remains with sticks.

Allen Wooten tried to paint himself as a victim of Stone’s seductions who was only trying to protect his family. However, a judge disagreed with Wooten’s assessment of the situation and pointed to the ferocity of his attack on Stone, which appeared to indicate a cold-hearted killer.

Wooten was sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder and also received a further six years for abuse of a corpse.

