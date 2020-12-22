Murder of Roylynn Rides Horse by Jo Whitman and Dimarzio Sanchez examined on Dead Silent

This week, Dead Silent is investigating a particularly brutal murder from the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana.

Roylynn Rides Horse was beaten, strangled, lit on fire, and left to die in a remote field in June 2016.

On April 17, 2016, the 28-year-old Rides Horse met with Angelica Jo Whiteman, Dimarzio Swade Sanchez, and his brother Frank James Sanchez at a saloon in Kirby, MT. They offered to give her a lift home to Crow Agency, which she accepted, a decision that ultimately cost her her life.

During the ride, an argument developed between Rides Horse and Whitman, which quickly escalated to the rest of the group and became violent.

Dimarzio Sanchez stopped the car in a remote area, and the group began physically attacking Rides Horse.

At one point, Dimarzio Sanchez showed Whiteman how to strangle the victim using a bandana, and Whiteman obliged by strangling her. Frank Sanchez then retrieved a can of gasoline from the trunk, which his brother poured on the victim and set her alight.

Roylynn Rides Horse was left for dead

The three killers left the scene, leaving Rides Horse for dead in the field. She lay there for 14 hours before she was spotted by a passing motorist and airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. She was covered in third-degree burns and suffered severe frostbite.

Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries a couple of months later.

In 2018, all three killers were brought to justice. Dimarzio Sanchez was convicted of first-degree murder and was given a mandatory life sentence. Whitman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years.

Frank Sanchez’s actions were lesser than the other two. Still, he failed to inform the authorities that he was present during a murder, and he subsequently lied to the police about his whereabouts and the whereabouts of his two co-defendants.

He eventually pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He also received three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution of over $14,000.

Dead Silent airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.